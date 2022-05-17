On the opening day, the Portsmouth Community vice captain struck 104 and took 3-17 in a victory over Portsmouth 4ths.

He followed that up by top scoring once more - this time with 71 - and 3-6 in another success, this time against Bedhampton Mariners 2nds.

Going smacked 10 fours and a six as Community, inserted by their former all-rounder Jamie Nottage, were bowled out for 157.

Portsmouth Community, 2022. Back (from left): Matt Barber, Grant Bauchop, Billy Bryant, Kalim Shiraz, Joe Bryant, Charlie Davies, Ben Thompson. Front: Jack Whiteaway, Dave Going, Matt Davies, John Creamer (captain).

The second highest score was 16 by opener and captain John Creamer, who was one of three dismissals for Nottage (3-14).

Daniel Frostick bagged 3-32, including a caught and bowled to get rid of Going.

Community’sar opening bowlers quickly made inroads, reducing their hosts to 17-4 and 41-5. Debutant Ninad Gokhale claimed 3-25 but it was Kalim Shiraz (2-18) who snared the key wicket of Nottage for a duck with a sharply taken one handed grab off his own bowling.

Adam Joy struck some lusty blows for the Mariners in top scoring with 25. But once he was out, caught again by Shiraz, this time in the outfield, Going cleaned up the tail as Bedhampton slumped to 71 all out.

Craig Ellis struck a flurry of sixes as Hayling Island 2nds rattled up 267-4 against Fareham & Crofton 4ths at Bath Lane.

He smacked seven sixes and five fours - all but three of his 65 runs coming in boundaries - after Hayling had won the toss and elected to bat.

Neil Wellington (67) and Pete Rowson (62) - the latter hit three sixes - joined in the fun as Hayling posted a daunting target.

Fareham’s reply started well, with Danny Baxter (47) and Anthony Tucker (42) taking them to 115-1 with a second wicket stand of 98.

After that, it fell apart rapidly - Ivan Brown (5-28) dismissing both top scorers before scorching through the middle order.

No 6 Jason Manning (26 not out) did his best, but the other seven batters outside the top three only managed 13 runs between them as Fareham were dismissed for 163 to lose by 104 runs.

Purbrook 3rds skittled Clanfield 2nds for 77 to win by 114 runs at South Lane Meadow.

Dan Porton (3-13) quickly got among the Clanfield top order after they had been asked to chase 192 for victory.

They quickly subsided to 16-4, with extras (27) easily top scoring as they were dismissed in 30 overs. Jon Marks (11) was Clanfield’s top scorer with the willow.

Earlier, Connor Lyster (48) and opener Roy Marsh (47) had been the only batters in Clanfield’s top seven to reach double figures.

Bob Wheeler took 3-36 but No 8 James Harridine (37) provided some late impetus as his side reached 191 before the last wicket fell.

Sid Knight bagged 5-15 as Denmead romped to victory over Froxfield.

Rob Higgins (34) provided runs at the top of the Froxfield order, but only one other batter reached doubles as they were dismissed for 97.

A consistent Denmead batting performance had seen them total 189-6. Not one of the eight batters was out in single figures, with all scores ranging from 10-28 (Craig Skeggs the highest scorer). Indeed, it was extras (30) that top scored.

Wicket-keeper Jordan Howard struck 69 at the top of the order as Portsmouth 4ths won their Portsea Island derby against Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths.

Asked to chase 155 for victory, Portsmouth achieved it for the loss of just four wickets.

Opener Oliver Smith (63) top scored for P & S before he was clean bowled by Rich Marston (2-4 off four overs).

P & S had reached 91-1 but it was 121-6 when Smith departed. Helped by 31 extras, they totalled 154.

Captain Steve Gibson hit 45 as Petersfield defeated Gosport Borough 4ths by three wickets after the visitors had posted 148-8 (extras top scoring with 27).

Extras also top scored (with 19) as Emsworth 2nds were skittled for 72 by Fair Oak 4ths at Hollybank. Opener Nick Webb (13) top scored with the bat.