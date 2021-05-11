Gosport boxer Mateusz Bereznicki claims another victory ahead of under-22 European Championship glory bid

Mateusz Bereznicki, left, and Moldova's Andrei Zaplitini. Picture: 'Suzuki Boxing Night'

The promising Gosport-based amateur, 20, shone on a 'Suzuki Boxing Night' broadcast live in Poland, defeating Moldova's Andrei Zaplitini in a 91kg bout.

It was another impressive performance from the Gosport ABC fighter, against an opponent who had troubled English No 1 Cheavon Clarke before being beaten in his last fight.

Bereznicki, who will remain training out of Polish club BKS Skorpion Szczecin up until the European event which starts in Italy on June 15, was satisfied with his night's work.

Now he is hoping to get at least another bout in before he looks to make his mark in the Euros.

Bereznicki said: 'I thought I boxed really well. There are obviously a few more things I could have worked on because I always think you can work on a few things.

‘But compared to my last performance it was 10 times better. He was definitely game, he was up for winning 100 per cent. He was quite easy to hit but he had power - I could feel it.

‘If he did catch me, even on the guard, I did feel it. He was quite a strong lad.

‘Before fighting me he boxed Cheavon Clarke around a week or so before.

‘It was quite a close fight they had and he only lost by a round with three judges - if he won another round he would have won the fight.

‘Whereas with me, I won quite comfortably, quite easily actually.'

Bereznicki will now continue to train five days a week in Poland up until the Euros.

Still only 20, he will be one of the youngest in that particular age category at 91kg.

But Bereznicki remains confident he can make a real mark in Italy - and is hungrier than ever with the competition being moved on several occasions because of the pandemic.

He said: 'I’ve been waiting for it for a long time now, they’ve been rescheduled like four times.

‘They were meant to be the end of May, now they’re from June 15. They were meant to be the end of December as well but they’ve rescheduled them so many times - I’m just so hungry.