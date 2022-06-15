Clanfield's Alex Andrews top scored for his side in their narrow Hampshire League loss to Solent Challengers. Picture: Keith Woodland

He claimed league bests with ball and bat, taking five cheap wickets and smashing an unbeaten century in the Dons’ nine-wicket success.

Boyd, the seventh bowled used, took the last five wickets to fall, ending with 5-19 as Kerala were dismissed for 171.

Shyju Jose (25 not out) and No 11 Syan Nair (8) had put on 49 for the last wicket before the latter was stumped off the final ball of the innings. Opener Rajeev Vijayan (39) top with extras (35) the next highest.

Fresh from taking his wickets, Boyd then opened the Hambledon innings and smacked 100 not out off 90 balls.

He hit nine fours and a six in a 90-ball knock, adding an unbroken 114 for the second wicket with skipper Kevin Wingham (32 not out) as Dons scorched to a nine-wicket success.

Mahesh Sasi and Sohail Khan helped Gosport Challengers post a 300-plus score against Railway Triangle at Privett Park.

Sasi (80) and Khan (74) led the way as the hosts amassed 317-8, with good support from Sandeep Somvar (45), Satheesh John (42) and Firoz Mamode (40).

In reply, Ben Jones (67 not out) and Tom Newman (54) impressed at the top of the order.

But the daunting task was beyond Triangle, who finished on 238-6.

Portchester’s batters again found the going tough as they suffered an eight-wicket mauling by Emsworth 2nds.

A week after being routed for 34 by Froxfield, Portchester closed on 100-9 - and that was only due to a fine last-wicket stand between top scoring pair No 9 Adam Smith (27 not out) and No 11 Andy Thomas (18 not out).

Portchester’s innings had started badly with Dan Webb (8-6-4-3) removing both openers, Jason Jeal and Derek Kelly, for ducks.

Skipper David Needham (42 not out) and Lee Gray (40 not out) guided Emsworth to victory after they had slipped to 12-2.

A superb last wicket stand proved crucial as Solent Challengers 2nds sneaked a three-run victory against Clanfield.

After choosing to bat, Solent slipped to 115-9 with wickets for Matt Bradley (3-26), Nick Sawyer (3-27) and James MacGregor (3-34).

But last man Tiji Thomas (32 not out) and skipper Jomy Mathew (27 not out at No 9) added an unbroken 72 for the last wicket to guide their side to 187-9 (Vinil Paul 48).

Alex Andrews (58) and Rory Munro (25) began the Clanfield reply with an opening stand of 88.

Amid mounting tension, Clanfield required seven off the last over bowled by Dipin Varghese.

They only managed three off the first four deliveries before Nick Bradley was run out off the fifth. Needing to smack the final ball to the boundary, No 9 Alex Graham failed to score off it as Clanfield closed on 184-7.

Rafat Hosain’s boundary blitz failed to prevent US Portsmouth 2nds from losing to Havant 3rds.

Replying to Havant’s 210-9, Hosain whacked six sixes and five fours in top scoring with 65. But none of his colleagues made more than 20 as US closed on 173-8 (extras 29, Martyn Hovey 3-32).

Graham Burns (61) and opener Julian Atkins (46) had been the mainstays behind Havant’s total, with Hosain bagging 3-34.

Usman Younas was in the runs again as Fareham & Crofton 3rds defeated Hayling Island 2nds.

A fortnight after hitting an undefeated 123 against Kerala, Younas compiled an unbeaten 57 in his side’s seven-wicket win.

Martin Greenwood (3-22) and Jason Manning (2-24) had reduced Hayling to 52-5. Jon Glen (3-19) accounted for most of the tail as the hosts stumbled to 119 all out (Anthony Watton 25).

Opener Peter Gwynn struck his second unbeaten league century of the season as Wickham defeated Steep 2nds.

Gwynn had lifted the curtain on his league campaign with 103 not out against Froxfield. This time, he struck an undefeated 108 in a total of 184-6. None of his colleagues scored more than 15.

In addition to his tons, Gwynn has also made scores of 96 (v Challengers Gosport) and 58 (v Compton) this season.

Not content with his hundred, Gwynn then bagged 4-17 - his second best league haul - as Steep were bowled out for 155.

Compton skipper James Turner was another centurion in Division 5 South East, thumping 140 off just 65 balls against Froxfield.

Turner - who last year hit the headlines with 214 against Railway Triangle - blasted 12 sixes and the same amount of fours in a blistering assault on the Froxfield bowlers.