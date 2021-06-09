No Caption ABCDE

Kingsclere opener Ed Lyle annihilated the Basingstoke & North Hants 4th XI attack in last Saturday’s Division 4 North fixture.

He smashed 19 sixes and 20 fours in a mammoth 263 not out as Kingsclere posted 437-3 off their 40 overs.

In reply, Basingstoke were shot out for 108 to lose by a huge 329 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two days later Lyle was back playing again, this time in the 18-overs-a-side Cyril Thompson Memorial Cup against Rotherwick.

Remarkably, he smashed an unbeaten 162 as Kingsclere rattled up 240-3 off 108 balls.

Tom Wheeler hit his highest Hampshire League score as Portsmouth & Southsea hammered their Gosport Borough counterparts in Division 6 SE of the Hampshire League.

Opening the innings, Wheeler was dismissed 10 short of a century as the visitors posted 252-6 at Privett Park.

Danny Fry-Sperring (34) helped him put on 62 for the first with late order runs coming from skipper Matt Wheeler (36 off 21 balls) and Rory Simpson (23 not out).

Wicket-keeper Dave Brown top scored with 68 as Borough were restricted to 150-5 in reply (Ben Hallett 8-3-20-2).

Josh van Heerden followed up his National Club Championship century against Havant with a fine all-round display for Weybridge against Burridge.

The South African, who played first class cricket in his native South Africa as recently as this March for Eastern Province, had struck exactly 100 not out in win at Havant.

This time he took 3-16, executed a run-out and scored an unbeaten 61 as the Surrey club romped to an eight-wicket success.

Burridge elected to bat but only opener Will Donald (52) and James Hughes (29) scored more than 17 as the hosts were bowled out for 162 with five balls of the 40 overs remaining.

Nathan Tilley, who had hit 99 in the win against Havant, only made 25 in reply while Sullivan White bowled fellow opener Tim Cross for three.