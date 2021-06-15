Waterlooville's Nathan White, second left, is congratulated after dismissing Railway Triangle's top scorer Tom Newman. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Asked to chase 149 for victory at Drayton Park, Ville opener Bob Hurt and No 5 Nathan White shared an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 71.

Hurt ended unbeaten on 45 while White finished three short of his half-century.

Tom Newman had dominated Triangle’s innings after skipper Tom Lawler had chosen to bat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Newman batting for Railway Triangle against Waterlooville 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Opening the innings, he hit 75 and was only out when he was caught and bowled by White off the last ball of the 40th over.

Triangle had been 90-6 but No 8 Alex Harris (21 not out) helped Newman add 57 for the seventh wicket against Haydn Knight (3-31).

James Barber and Sam Pearce struck half-centuries as Purbrook 2nds celebrated their first league win of 2021 against Locks Heath 2nds.

It was a fine success, too - Purbrook romping to a 110-run victory.

Alex Harris batting for Railway Triangle against Waterlooville 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Barber (65) and former Hawks, Gosport and Moneyfields footballer Pearce (58) provided top order runs before a fine unbroken stand between keeper Alan Mengham (30 not out) and captain Jack Hamson (20 not out) hoisted Purbrook’s total to 238-6.

James King (2-29) and captain Mark Acaster (2-34) were Locks’ most successful bowlers.

Jack Taylor starred with the ball as Locks were then dismissed for 128, taking 4-16 off eight overs.

Opening pair Sam Brown (2-20) and Frank Leslie (2-33) were also among the wickets with opener Steve Henwood (27) and tailender Gary Rogers (26 not out) top scoring for Locks.

Nathan White bowling for Waterlooville 2nds against Railway Triangle. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds openers Harrison Whitworth and Romit Patel shared a huge stand in their team’s victory over Ryde 2nds on the Isle of Wight.

Whitworth (79 off 77 balls) and Patel (61 off 70 balls) put on 148 before the former was bowled by Mark Tuckwell (8-4-17-3).

P & S ended on 229-7 with S Shajahan (13 not out) and Ali Malik (20 not out) having added an unbroken 35 for the eighth wicket.

The hosts were bowled out for 144 with Harrison Etherington - the sixth and final P & S bowler used - mopping up the tail with 4-35.

Martin Shepherd bowling for Waterlooville 2nds against Railway Triangle. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Shajahan (2-16), Qaiser Naveed (2-19) and Karthik Muthuraman (2-17) also picked up cheap wickets.

Fareham & Crofton 2nds defeated Bishop’s Waltham 2nds by 19 runs.

A different result had looked on the cards when Waltham openers Adam Wymbs (40) and Ian Budd (35) had laid good foundations chasing the visitors’ 168 all out toal.

Waltham No 3 Dave Corder added 31, but only one of the remaining eight batsmen made double figures as their side were dismissed for 149.

James Hawley (2-22), Jim Lee (2-24) and Andrew Martin (2-31) all bowled good eight-over spells, with Waltham’s last man ‘timed out’.

Alex Wimble, 15, made it a good day for his family by top scoring with 41 when F & C won the toss and batted first - his elder brother Dan scored 76 for the 1sts in their HL Division 1 win against Alton 2nds.

Waterlooville's Lewis Poole-Gleed drops a catch. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Rijo Raju’s stunning five-wicket haul gave Solent Rangers a dramatic six-run victory against Bedhampton Mariners.

Replying to Solent’s 140 all out, Raju dismissed Bedhampton tailenders Brian Burridge and Syge Bologne for ducks as Mariners fell just short on 136 all out.

Raju finished with 5-11 off five overs, with Rittu Peter bagging 3-25 including the wicket of top scorer Joe Hovey (34)