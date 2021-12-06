Havant head coach Will Knight's CS Stags 1863 concern as they fail to raise team for London & SE Premier clash

Havant head coach Will Knight. Picture: Keith Woodland (070821-1)

But Knight hopes the Stags can overcome their evident struggles this term to at least complete the season.

Havant were awarded the full amount of five points and a walkover win as CS Stags could not raise a side at the weekend.

It was the second time this season that has been the case for the division's bottom-side - who have lost all 12 league games - after they were unable to raise a team for their planned September trip to Sutton & Epsom.

Head coach Knight admitted it's never nice to see any club have to call a fixture off under such circumstances - and he's wishing them well moving forward.

‘We can only worry about our own stuff and what we do now is have a scratch of the heads and see what the selection will look like for Saturday and then take it from there,’ said the Havant head coach.

‘Obviously nobody wants to see a rugby club in that position. Nobody wants to see a club in a position where they have to pull out of a fixture, they wouldn’t do that lightly, there was a bit of turmoil at the club last week as some parts of the club weren’t as aware they were going to default the fixture as others.

‘It’s surprising at this level, they’ve been playing at this level for a long time, so to be in a position where they’re having to call off games - I think that’s the second game they’ve called off this season - is surprising.’

Havant now have successive games at Hooks Lane to look forward to before the Christmas break with Tunbridge Wells the visitors on Saturday prior to welcoming Brighton the following week (December 18).

n Havant's 2nd and 3rd teams enjoyed fine winning weekends with crushing league victories.