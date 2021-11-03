Head coach George Harris slightly 'disappointed' despite Fareham edging 10-goal Cheltenham thriller... Havant remain pointless after Southgate defeat

Fareham captain Niall Stott, right, netted in the high-scoring win at Cheltenham. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-355)

Fareham had six different scorers on their way to racking up a high-scoring 6-4 triumph on the road at winless bottom-side Cheltenham.

Dylan Coleman, Kieran Malloy, Niall Stott, Jack Simmons, Kieran Page and Chris Davey all found the back of the net to fire Harris' men to just a second league victory in six matches this term.

But the Fareham head coach was left largely 'disappointed' with the display his team served up at Cheltenham.

Harris said: ‘On the face of it, it was very much a nine out of 10 for the result - we had to win the game - beating the teams around us is important, but I was a little bit disappointed about the way that we played.

‘I think having seen them, we knew roughly what they were going to do, but we didn’t execute the game plan as well as I liked.

‘On the face of it, coming away with a win was the most important, we’ve not been very good on the road so that was another thing to take into account, really.

‘Looking at Cheltenham, we had a chance to look at them play against Chichester previously, they weren’t really conceding too many goals.’

n Havant men's first-team struggles continued in the National League Division One South.

They remain rooted to the foot of the table and without a point from six matches this season, with their latest loss a 3-0 reverse on the road at Southgate.