Henry Glanfield takes three wickets in last over as Hambledon take over top in Southern Premier League Division 2 with dramatic victory over Hook

Henry Glanfield took three wickets in the last over to give Hambledon a dramatic win against Hook 2nds that took them to the top of the Southern Premier League Division 2 table.

Going into the last two overs, Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds - chasing 276 - needed just 12 runs to inflict a first Division 2 loss on the Dons with five wickets in hand.

But Dan Moore was caught by Glanfield off the second ball of Matt De Villiers’ last over, before keeper Mark Butcher ran out Lewis Watts two balls later.

Hook needed 10 off the last over, and after a dot ball Glanfield struck when he had Will Wyatt caught by Dan McGovern.

Josh Balcombe promptly hit six runs off the next two balls, a two and a four, leaving Hook requiring four off the last two deliveries.

They didn’t add a further run, though, as Glanfield tempted Balcombe into giving a caught and bowled chance before he rearranged last man Kevin Light’s stumps with the final ball.

Hook had lost their last five wickets for seven runs in the space of 11 balls, with Glanfield finishing with 4-42 and De Villiers with 4-50 as the Dons celebrated a three-run success.

Thomas May (81) and Rhodes Franklin (71) had appeared to have batted Hook into a winning position, with the score on 246-4 before Franklin was caught by McGovern off the bowling of De Villiers.

McGovern (115) and De Villiers (53) had earlier top scored for Hambledon as they posted 275-8 after being inserted.

McGovern, who hit 16 fours, put on 84 for the second wicket with Glanfield (36) and 83 for the third wicket with De Villiers - the latter retaining his sensational record of having scored at least a half-century in every game he’s played for Hambledon.

His SPL record now stands at 89, 67, 63 not out, 100 and 53, with an unbeaten 52 against Sarisbury in the SPL T20 Cup as well.

Remarkably, Hambledon are top despite having had 20 points deducted before the season had started due to an administrative fault.

On the pitch, they have now collected 25 batting points in five games, six more than any of their divisional rivals. They have also collected most bowling points (23), one more than Andover.

Unsurprisingly, De Villiers is easily the highest runscorer in the division, having compiled 372 runs at 93. McGovern, with 276 at 55.20, is second highest. Only two bowlers in the third tier, meanwhile, have taken more wickets than Glanfield’s 10 at 16.9.