But the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn refused to rule out a possible huge domestic dust-up with tricky southpaw McKinson at some stage in the future.

The new generation Benn, Conor, 25, is off the back of taking his perfect professional record to 21-0 after his quickfire KO victory over South African Chris van Heerden last month.

Essex boy Benn is now eyeing a return to the ring in the summer, with some suggesting a possible all-British battle with tricky southpaw McKinson should come next for him.

Conor Benn is not looking at a fight with Pompey's Mikey McKinson - at least for now Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Pompey Problem, who recently turned 28, has put his name on the lips of followers at both domestic and world level over the past 12 months or so.

Currently, Benn sits as the second-highest ranked 147lb fighter in the UK with 22-0 McKinson down in fourth, while the other top-four rated duo – Kell Brook and Amir Khan – are in their twilight years, possibly retiring from the sport after their recent grudge meeting.

Many see Benn and McKinson as the new generation to lead Britain's welterweight hopes at global stage, with Benn in agreement the pair are the most likely from the domestic scene to challenge for a world title.

Portsmouth's Mikey McKinson Picture: Golden Boy Promotions

But the Ilford-based Benn says he has no interest in what he believes would be a 'boring fight' against McKinson - at least for the moment.

Speaking to iFL TV, Benn said: ‘Of course he wants to fight me (McKinson wants Benn). The fans call for the fight, but not the fans, it's his friends, so that's the difference. The fans wouldn't be interested in that fight because they know what McKinson brings to the table.

‘Listen, you never see a boring Conor Benn fight but, I mean, I feel like that would have the potential to be quite a boring fight (against McKinson) - not from my part - I'm not interested in boring fights.

‘He (McKinson) does what he's got to do to get the win, he does what he's got to do, so it's obviously effective.

‘It's not a matter of whether I think I'd win, I know I'd win, it's not a matter of me thinking, ‘stay clear of him’. He's just terrible stylistically in terms of I don't want that sort of fight. I'd rather a fight.

‘For a world title, when I bring the world title home, of course, it makes for a big domestic and that's what the public want.’

Benn was complimentary of McKinson's capabilities, however, suggesting it's both himself and the fellow undefeated Brit spearheading the domestic scene currently.