Jackson claims a career best and Shepherd takes a stunning catch as Waterlooville move up to second in Division 2 of the Southern Premier League

Sam Robinson his 21 not out as Waterlooville defeated Hartley Wintney by three wickets. Picture: Neil Marshall

Jackson’s 5-29 burst helped bowl Hartney out for 155 after the hosts had been asked to bat first.

The Hartley innings faltered with the loss of Hugo Hammond, who top scored with 43 off 49 balls – with three fours and two sixes – before he was dismissed in controversial circumstances.

Having dropped a regulation catch inside the boundary ropes two overs earlier, Ville fielder Alex Shephard redeemed himself in spectacular fashion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hammond smacked a Chris Parker delivery high to the mid wicket boundary, where Shephard caught the ball head height.

But with his momentum taking him over the boundary line, he was able to flick the ball into the air, step over the line and then dive back into play - taking a marvellous one handed grab.

Although the Hartney batsmen disputed the decision, the catch was deemed good by home supporters sitting on a nearby bench

Ville, though, initially made a hash of their run chase, slipping to 66-6 with only opener Gabriel Broadhurst (39) reaching double figures in the top six.

Jackson (19) and Robinson started a fightback by adding 30 for the seventh wicket.

And Hillman, in at No 9, struck an unbeaten 33 in an unbroken eighth wicket stand of 60 with former Bedhampton Mariners regular Robinson (21 not out).

That ensured Ville triumphed for the fourth time in five matches, hoisting them into second place - just five points adrift of neighbours Hambledon.

Andover started the day top but slipped to third after a 17-run loss to Fair Oak.

Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer John Nyumbu had taken 3-16 in the previous week’s win against Waterlooville. This time, he bagged 2-37 as Fair Oak posted 245-6.

In reply, Ben Smith collected his second SPL five-for of 2022 as Andover were limited to 222-9.