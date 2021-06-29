Leaders Priory romp to another victory in Portsmouth Bowls League City Division A

Alexandra Bowling Club's Steve Feilder saw his rink claim a huge win in their latest City Division fixture against Pembroke Gardens. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

They won two of the three rinks en route to a 33-shot home success over College Park, writes DAVID WILDMAN.

Adrian Snook’s rink won by 24 points with Alan Taw’s quartet just managing to prevent the whitewash by sneaking a single on the last end to win their game.

Vospers recovered from a shock home loss the last time out to claim a 23-shot home win over Milton Park.

Vospers had big wins on two rinks, while Mick Molloy’s rink hung to record a two-shot win for Milton.

Having shattered Vospers’ 100 per cent record, Naismith must have had high hopes of building on it with a home match against Gas Social.

But things went badly awry as Gas recorded their first win of the season with a six-shot all rink victory.

The win moved them off of the foot of the table on shot difference over College Park.

Division B leaders Waverley had a tough battle at Portsmouth Water, finally winning the game by nine shots.

With both clubs winning a rink and the other being tied, it was thanks to the 12-shot win on Paul Cooke’s rink that Waverley triumphed.

Second placed Alexandra kept up the pressure on Waverley by demolishing Pembroke Gardens at their Old Portsmouth home by 45 shots, winning all three rinks.

The size of the win looks impressive, but it was all down to Steve Feilder’s men as they ran up a huge 40-3 victory.

Star just failed to collect all the points from their 17-shot home win over Cosham Park.

A fight back by John Corcoran’s Cosham rink on the last three ends meant they tied their game, gaining Cosham’s sole point.

Havant & Waterlooville

Leaders Leigh Park returned to winning ways with a 21-shot away victor at Emsworth, winning on two rinks.

However, they had to thank Barry Dixon’s quartet for the victory as they recorded a 19-shot victory.

Second placed Cowplain lost again on grass, this time by four shots at Hayling’s 2021 Leigh Park home.

As both clubs won a rink and tied the other, it could have been a larger victory for Hayling, except that Ray Hoskins’ rink let slip a 20-shot lead over the last five ends before winning by 13 to cover the nine-shot defeat by David Luffman’s rink.

Waterlooville claimed their first victory with a 19-shot home win over Denmead.

Ville had big wins on two rinks, whilst Mike Wright’s men showed their Denmead teammates what could be achieved with their six-shot success.

Gosport & Fareham

Rowner extended their lead at the top of the table with a 15-shot all rinks home win over Fareham.

Rowner had to thank the 12-shot win by Phil Pinder’s rink for their victory, as the

other two rinks were tight.

Gosport recorded their first away win, by nine shots at a Bridgemary side who are still looking for their first success of the season.