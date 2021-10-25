Matt King lands first professional career knock-out victory and is roared on by plenty of Portsmouth backing

Matt King, right, has his arm raised following his knock-out victory. Picture: Barry Zee

The Cobra landed a damaging left hook inside a minute of his welterweight contest with Manchester' s Dean Wilkinson on South Parade Pier which put an early end to the fight.

For King, it represented the first time he had fought in Pompey after making his pro bow at London’s Copper Box Arena and then winning in Italy in June.

The Locks Heath-based boxer, 26, who landed his first pro knock-out victory to take his career record to 2-1, says things could not have panned out better in front of what was great home backing for him.

King said: ‘It was just great, really. That was my first show back home with fans since Covid.

‘My first two fights, obviously one was in Italy and the other was on a BT Sport show in lockdown with no crowd, so it was great to have a crowd there for the first time.

‘It’s given me the buzz, definitely, I’m hungry for more now. I couldn’t have asked for much better on my first one (show) in front of a home crowd.

‘I did want to showcase a few more but you couldn’t ask for better than a stoppage in the first round.’

King revealed his first-round knock-out victory has left him wanting more moving forward. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, King has managed to have three pro fights this year.

And he is now relishing getting back in the ring - most probably in the new year now - and having even more of his support in attendance.

King said: ‘I’ll definitely be renewing my medical and getting on as many shows as I can next year - the ball is rolling now.

‘It’s more than likely going to be the new year, I can imagine (next fight), there are so many shows on at the minute.

‘I don’t think there’s going to be another local one before Christmas. As soon as there is a local one I’ll be straight on it.