Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt foil while skimming the water with their hands on their way to compete in a men's skiff race yesterday. Picture: Jacquelyn Martin

Hayling Islander James Peters insisted ‘momentum’ is building after a decent second day of Olympic sailing action.

Peters and crew Fynn Sterritt advanced to eighth overall in the 49er (Men’s Skiff), banking sixth, fifth and fourth in their three races at the halfway point of their event.

They had started the day in 14th place.

Peters said: “I think the momentum is there for us now and we're building up through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're just going to keep doing what we're doing. So much can change. Those guys at the top currently look very strong, but it can all go wrong very quick.

“We’ve got to be there putting pressure on and they're seeing that top teams like us starting to come through.

“They're going to be looking at us over their shoulders. We're going to just keep applying that pressure and keep doing what we're doing.”Sterritt added: “We were feeling good after yesterday (Sunday). Obviously the scores looked a bit tricky but we felt like we were doing quite a lot of things well. And then [today] it felt like more of the luck went our way.

“We were executing on our plan really, really well today and dominating the starting areas that we needed to.