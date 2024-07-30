‘Momentum is there’ – Hayling Islander James Peters in confident mood after improved second day of Olympic sailing action
Peters and crew Fynn Sterritt advanced to eighth overall in the 49er (Men’s Skiff), banking sixth, fifth and fourth in their three races at the halfway point of their event.
They had started the day in 14th place.
Peters said: “I think the momentum is there for us now and we're building up through.
“We're just going to keep doing what we're doing. So much can change. Those guys at the top currently look very strong, but it can all go wrong very quick.
“We’ve got to be there putting pressure on and they're seeing that top teams like us starting to come through.
“They're going to be looking at us over their shoulders. We're going to just keep applying that pressure and keep doing what we're doing.”Sterritt added: “We were feeling good after yesterday (Sunday). Obviously the scores looked a bit tricky but we felt like we were doing quite a lot of things well. And then [today] it felt like more of the luck went our way.
“We were executing on our plan really, really well today and dominating the starting areas that we needed to.
“It felt like everything we were doing yesterday sort of paid off, so I'm happy.”
