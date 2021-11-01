Much-changed US Portsmouth RFC ‘do themselves proud’ as they suffer first Hampshire League home loss of the season

USP (red/blue) v Tottonians 2nds. Picture: Keith Woodland

After beating Romsey, Ventnor and Fareham Heathens at Burnaby Road, US were beaten 34-10.

Totts dealt with the pre-match disruption better, flying out of the blocks and forcing US to knock on straight from the kick-off.

After a strong break by US loosehead prop Ryan Merrikin, the ball went loose which allowed Totts to score in the corner. A difficult kick was converted.

USP's Stephen Gee in possession. Picture: Keith Woodland

Totts kept the pressure on and doubled their lead to 14-0 with another converted try.

A much changed US side re-grouped and started to apply their own threat, culminating in quick hands from the forwards allowing Will Dixon to send Cameron Moore under the posts for an easy conversion.

Following a phase that was being broken up by regular penalties from both sides,

the impressive Totts 10 struck a 50m penalty attempt with ease. That was followed by a 35m drop goal to stretch their interval lead to 20-7.

Lewis Murray kicks a long range penalty which rebounded off a post. Picture: Keith Woodland

For the first time this season USP found themselves behind at half-time and the break clearly benefited them as they started the second half with more fluidity and threat, pinning Totts in their own 22 before securing a penalty that was converted by captain Lewis Murray, who had spent three hours sat in traffic prior to kick off.

The second half continued at a fast pace and tiredness for both sides soon set in.

Fly half Murray decided to try a monstrous penalty which which cannoned back off a post.

As if to prove US’ luck was not in, Totts got the benefit of the doubt when a pass that looked to go forward was adjudged to be flat by the referee and another converted try made the score 10-27.

With 20 minutes left to play Moore found himself in the sin bin as a big tackle was, probably rightly, deemed to be dangerous.

US defended the 10 minutes bravely to ensure Totts did not benefit from the numerical advantage.

After being reinstated to 15 men, US fell further behind. Their scrum was depleted with injuries to both starting props and Totts took full advantage to round off the scoring with another converted try.

US had a lot of players unavailable but, reported team manager Joel Crook, ‘a much-changed side battled for the full game and did themselves proud as the club continues its rebuild.

‘Congratulations to Totts for a well-earned victory and a thank you to referee Colin Revell for allowing a good contest.’