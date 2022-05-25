Muhammed Ali packs a big punch with bat and ball on superb Hampshire League debut for Denmead

Coming in at No 7, he walloped nine fours and two sixes in racing to an unbeaten 51 off just 16 balls in a Division 6 South East fixture against Gosport Borough 4ths at Privett Park.

Ali shared an unbroken stand of 41 for the ninth wicket with Jon Cook, whose contribution was just a single as Denmead posted 246-8 off their 40 overs.

Skipper Paul Charlton (67) and Craig Skeggs (47) had earlier shared an 80-run stand for the second wicket after opener Matt Barnard had been bowled by Tom Price for a duck. Opener Richard Bailey (40) also prospered.

A new set of stumps were sought at Privett Park during the Hampshire League game between Gosport 3rds and Denmead as these ones were deemed to have too shallow a cutout to keep the bails on. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

There was some confusion over whether the ball had hit the stumps, though, or whether the wind had blown the bails off. After discussions, Barnard was on his way and a new set of stumps brought out.

Having handed out some heavyweight punishment with the bat, Ali then returned figures of 8-4-16-5 as Gosport were dismissed for 151.

Most of his wickets came in his second spell, as the hosts suffered a spectacular collapse - careering from 144-3 to 151 all out.

Danny Bradley-Turner, just 13, top scored with 46 - he had compiled 50 in the first league game of the season - with opener Dan Higgins hitting 45.

Bails are discussed and the stumps are set to be replaced after Denmead opener Matthew Barnard was dismissed in the Hampshire League game against Gosport Borough 4ths at Privett Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Denmead are second in the embryonic table, behind a Waterlooville side who have three wins out of three to their name.

Ville have only actually played once, though, due to Fareham & Crofton 4ths and Railway Triangle 2nds both conceding.

Tom Farley struck his maiden league century as Ville finally managed to take to the field against Froxfield 2nd.

Opening the innings, he struck an unbeaten 113 - beating his career best of 103 scored for Ville 2nds against Chichester Park Priory 2nds six years ago.

Craig Skeggs (Denmead) batting against Gosport Borough 4ths at Privett Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Dan Broome (46) and Tom Vetcher (34 not out) backed Farley up as Ville posted 234-4.

Osama Sohail (3-23) and Charlie Ellis (3-26) then got among the Froxfield order as they crashed from 100-3 to 137 all out, their last seven batters managing just 19 runs between them.

Emsworth 2nds suffered a remarkable collapse as Portsmouth & Southsea romped to a 10-wicket success.

Danny Bradley-Turner, 13, bowling for Gosport Borough 4ths against Denmead. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

They lost eight wickets for just 12 runs to be skittled for a paltry 39 after being inserted at Hollybank.

Matt Wheeler (3-6) and Henry O’Hara (3-8) feasted on cheap wickets as Emsworth were bowled out within 15 overs.

Extras (19) were easily the top scorer, with Emsworth skipper Jacob Murray (7) top scoring with the bat.

P & S openers Felix Stanley (19 not out) and Mukul Daga (14 not out) raced to their target in less than eight overs.

Portsmouth Community collected a third consecutive win with a 131-run thumping of Petersfield 2nds.

Openers Mike Bristow and John Creamer (20) put on 50 before the former went on to equal his HL best for the club with 89.

Matthew Barnard (Denmead) batting against Gosport Borough 4ths at Privett Park.

He made Petersfield pay for dropping him three times before he was dismissed by the impressive Heather Clarke (1-26).

Bristow was well supported by Ben Wootton (19) and a late cameo by Matt Davies (19 not out) as Community posted 191-5 at Cockleshell Gardens.

Only Richard Stephens (16) reached double figures when Petersfield were rolled over for 60. Kalim Shiraz bagged 4-17 and Rob Cusack, having his first bowl of the year, took 3-14.

Ten-man Portsmouth 4ths claimed a dramatic last over win over Bedhampton 2nds.

There was only one ball remaining when last wicket pair Tim Bailey and club chairman Rick Marston struck the winning run.

It was a decent stand as well, with Bailey ending on 24 not out and last man Marston undefeated on 15.

Wajahat Rajper (49) and Toby Wehrle (36) - at No 7 and No 6 respectively - had batted Portsmouth back into contention.

Harvey Hounsome (52) and skipper Jamie Nottage (42) were Bedhampton’s top scorers as they posted 204-6 after electing to bat first.

Dave Hickey top scored with just 15 as Clanfield were routed for 70 by Fair Oak 4ths en route to a nine-wicket thrashing.

Hayden Sole compiled a league best 84 not out as Purbrook 3rds romped to an eight-wicket win over Gosport Borouh 4ths at HMS Dryad.

Liam Mengham (35) gave good support as Purbrook, set 149 for victory, reached their target in the 28th over.