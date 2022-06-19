Coming in at No 6, Feltham cracked eight sixes and 13 fours in racing to an unbeaten 118 off just 64 deliveries.

He reached three figures in a stunning final over of the innings when he smashed George Watts for 28 - 4,6,4,4,6,4.

It was Feltham’s second SPL ton, with his first - 137 for Paultons against South Wilts 2nds, also from No 6 in the order - coming in the post-lockdown 2020 hybrid campaign when teams competed in small geographically-determined groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Floyd hit 83 as Sarisbury Athletic thrashed New Milton in Division 1 of the Southern Premier League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Feltham is certainly making an impression in what is his first SPL season at Sarisbury, having lifted the curtain on 2022 with scores of 40 not out, 64 not out and 69 on his first three appearances.

As a result, he is now third in the Division 1 runscorers list, with only Ventnor pair Dineth Thimodya (359) and Martin Blackman (351) having scored more than his 340-run haul. But neither of the top two can match Feltham’s strike rate of 118.47, or his seasonal league average of 113.33.

With Sam Floyd (83) and skipper Josh Hill (41) having shared a third wicket stand of 106, and thanks to Feltham’s late assault, Sarisbury closed on 313-6.

Feltham was the dominant partner in an unbroken seventh wicket partnership of 91 with Australian Ronan DeGrussa, who scored 19 not out.

In reply, Jordan Wright (2-33) and DeGrussa (1-29) reduced New Milton to 24-3.

Philip Jewell (3-9) and Sam Hill (3-26) were then among the wickets as the visitors sunk to 109 all out to lose by a mammoth 204 runs.

Ryan Beck (56) was head and shoulders above his colleagues in Milton’s reply, with Jack Humphrey and extras (both 18) the next highest.

Portsmouth have slipped to fourth bottom spot after losing by three wickets at home to Calmore Sports.

Without leading runscorer and skipper Ben Duggan, Jack Marston took on the Portsmouth captaincy duties at St Helens.

After winning the toss, he chose to bat - and saw his side bowled out for 145.

Former Fareham & Crofton batter Dan Wimble (31) and Marston (29) were the top scorers, while Ben Fisher and Ben Perry both returned 3-28.

Portsmouth hit back with the ball, and would have fancied their chances still when Calmore fell to 119-7 (Ben Johns 52, Rakshith Rao 2-20 off 10 overs).

But Perry (13 not out) and Mitchell Parker (12 not out) held their nerve to guide the visitors to victory in the 47th over.

Under-19 player Ryan Littlewood’s SPL best innings helped Rowledge win their top-of-the-table clash with Ventnor.

Asked to chase 209 for victory, the leaders slipped to 83-5. But Littlewood, batting at No 7, struck an unbeaten 59, sharing stands of 54 with Ollie Ryman (28) for the sixth wicket and 73 not out for the seventh with David Lloyd (25 not out).

South African Bash Walters was lined up to appear for Havant as their overseas bowler in 2020.

The pandemic put paid to that, but he did appear for Alton last summer and has returned for a second season in 2022.

Walters bagged 6-24 as Sparsholt, chasing 287, were bowled out for 208.