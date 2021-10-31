Rob Kirby made a 37 break in the latest round of Portsmouth Snooker League matches. Picture: Neil Marshall

Bowls skipper Adrian Pledge started well, beating the experienced Dave Rees, and that was followed by team-mates Colin Elliott, Steve McDermott and the impressive Mike Dorey also winning braces.

Cowplain pair Dave Parsons and Trevor Powell both won, but it was too little too late, writes STEVE TOMS.

Craneswater Q remain joint top after a 7-5 victory over nearest rivals Bellair X.

Gary Linter started the ball rolling for Bellair as he won both of his frames, and Dave Riddell added a further frame. Craneswater, though, had other ideas as Jamie Gray and Leon Keeley both triumphed to put them ahead before the last two games were shared.

Craneswater’s Josh Shawyer made a 30 break.

Emsworth B got off to a great start in their 9-3 win against Waterlooville D when Chester Bailey and Paul Merrett both won. Craig Skeggs clawed two frame back but Steven Cutler and Paul Merrett took Emsworth over the winning line.

Waterlooville Xcels v Waterlooville C was postponed.

Copnor A & E remain top of Division 1, but only just after being held 6-6 by Emsworth A.

Copnor’s Mike Talmondt won a brace before the next four matches were shared. That left it clear for Emsworth’s Bobby Terry to win his frames to level matters.

Bellair’s Greg Jones compiled a 60 break in winning his match against Waterlooville A. After the first three games were drawn, that put his side ahead - but Waterlooville hit back through a Jamie Wilson brace.

Frankie Jakeway then stole the show for Ville as he won both of his frames, making breaks of 37 and 47.

Craneswater A won 8-4 at Copnor D after Dave Glover, helped by a 39 break, had put the hosts ahead with a double.

That was cancelled out by Mick Kirby before Rob Kirby made a 37 break. Andy Boulton and Mark Jones finished off Copnor by winning their games.

Pompey Royals picked up their first Division 3 win of the season with an 8-4 success over Cowplain B.

Ioan Moon (Cowplain) gave his team a good start by winning a brace but Paul Chivers levelled. Doubles from Adam Osbourne and Jason Orchard put Royals in control.

Ian Cotton, Matt Sheath and Alan Freemantle all won doubles as leaders ABC defeated Cowplain Gas 8-4. Cowplain’s Neil Kirby claimed a consolation brace.

Waterlooville Bananas moved into second spot after a 7-5 victory over Broadoak

S.C.

Mark Restall put Broadoak in front before Lee Rendle levelled. Three out of the remaining four games were drawn - Steve Ball taking Bananas over the winning line.