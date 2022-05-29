F & C bowlers sent down a remarkable 51 wides as part of a 59-run extras haul that top scored for Hythe in their 176-8 total at Bath Lane.

Opener Ben White’s 3-43 return was the hosts’ best bowling figures, while visiting skipper Matt Young (35) top scored. Keeper Jeremy Bulled took two catches and also claimed two run-outs.

F & C skipped to 31-3 in reply before skipper James Headen (15) helped Kent add 52 for the fourth wicket.

At 141-8, the hosts still had plenty of work to do. But No 9 Peter Briggs (25 not out) helped Kent (53 not out) knock off the required runs for a two-wicket victory with two overs remaining.

Briggs had been at the centre of drama the previous week, his unbeaten 49, at No 7, helping Fareham’s 2nds tie a Hampshire League game with Bashley 3rds.

Billy Eales compiled his maiden league century as Portsmouth 2nds claimed their first win of 2022.

The teenager - whose previous highest HL score was 45 - hit 12 fours in his 103 as Portsmouth amassed 263-8 at Ryde.

Eales added 85 for the second wicket with Matt Shaw (34) and another 91 for the third with Carlin Joy (47).

He then played a back seat role in a 91-run fifth wicket stand with Joseph Smitherman, who struck four fours and four sixes in his 54. Eales scored just 16 during their partnership.

Ryde were facing a hefty loss at 139-7, but Ben Shannon (82) and Ben Gregory (26) added 71 for the eighth wicket.

Jonty Goddard (4-24) ended that stand by removing Gregory and Ryde were all out for 230 when Shannon was dismissed by Smitherman (2-47).

Burridge 2nds allowed the Easton & Martyr Worthy tail to do some impressive wagging - but they still claimed a comfortable success.

E & MW dipped to 69-7 against opening bowlers Francis Moore (3-39) and Stuart Downs (2-18) and Duncan Fraser (3-29). But No 8 Jamie Fox (26), No 9 Isaac Lowe (33) and No 10 (Olly Boulton 32) ended as the three top scorers as they recovered to post 170.

In reply, Srujith Wickramasinghe (42) and Jack Paskins (40) put on 79 for the first Burridge wicket.

Rohit Choudhary (41 not out) and Moore (17 not out) then shared a match-clinching unbroken fourth wicket stand of 57 as Burridge cantered to a seven-wicket win inside 32 overs.

Elsewhere in the top flight, there was a run-fest at Bramshaw where visitors Parley rattled up 335-7 off their 50 overs - and still lost.

Teenager Kieran Laird came in at No 6 to blitz a league best 117 for Parley, off 99 balls with eight sixes and 12 fours.

He shared a stand of 177 for the fifth wicket with skipper Alex Nippard, who hit 76 off 71 balls.

In reply, Bramshaw opener Jack Booth - whose previous league best was 59 - smacked a stunning 148 not out as his side won by four wickets.

He shared a 211-run partnership for the first wicket with skipper Tom Arnold, which was only ended when the latter was dismissed for 99.

Booth - whose only previous century was 100 not out against Havant in a midweek friendly last year - went on to hit nine sixes and nine fours in a memorable 133-ball innings.