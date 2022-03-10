Portsmouth (purple) on the attack against Bournemouth. Picture: Alan Duffy.

They entered their game against Hamble 4ths knowing that Lavant’s win against Fareham earlier in the day had crowned them champions.

But there was little time for celebration as Portsmouth faced up to a Hamble team desperate to avenge a 9-0 loss earlier in the season.

After falling behind, Portsmouth hit back to lead 2-1 - the second goal coming when captain George Gale’s shot from a short corner deflected in off a defender’s stick when going wide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale set up Alex Jarrett for a third before Hamble grabbed a second before half-time.

Bill Gray’s lovely reverse stick pass across the pitch set up Gale to make it 4-2 and Jarrett added a fifth shortly after from another flowing move.

Gale finished off the scoring with the pick of Portsmouth’s half-dozen goals - a swift three-person move ending with him scoring with a one touch reverse shot.

It was Portsmouth’s 15th win in 16 games - the other was drawn - and they have only two games left to try and complete an unbeaten league campaign.

The final day fixture is away to a Basingstoke team unbeaten in 2022.

Portsmouth 1sts drew 2-2 against Bournemouth 2nds in a South Central Division 1 fixture in Dorset.

They had to settle for a point even after the hosts saw two players carded - one green and one yellow - with seven minutes remaining.

Portsmouth twice led through Stuart Avery - the second after an Owen Barnes shot had rebounded off the keeper - and twice Bournemouth levelled on a chilly day.

Andy Arnell was voted man of the match as a depleted Portsmouth 3rds - who travelled with only 11 players - were thumped 5-0 at Gillingham 2nds in north Dorset in a Division 5 South encounter.

Pete Wingate grabbed a second half consolation as Portsmouth 4ths suffered a 2-1 Division 1 Solent loss to Alton 4ths.

Portsmouth started strongly but couldn’t convert their chances, allowing Alton to open up a 2-0 interval lead.