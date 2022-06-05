Jake Peach took 7-17 as Portsmouth & Southsea continued their 100 per cent start to the Southern Premier League campaign.

The opening bowler claimed a stunning 7-17 haul as Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds - set 156 for victory in the Division 3 encounter at St James’ - were skittled for 57.

Peach reduced Basingstoke to 14-4 and then, after Jono Willey had dismissed Chris Chandler, he took his fifth wicket as the visitors lurched to 19-6.

There was obviously no way back for Basingstoke after that, with No 9 Rakitha Perera (13) the only batter in double figures before Peach dismissed him.

Gosport Borough's Jack Richards took an SPL best of 6-13 against Langley Manor. Picture: Keith Woodland

Peach’s figures are the best recorded by any bowler in the first five weekends of the 2022 SPL season, across all four divisions. He is also the joint top wicket-taker now in the fourth tier, with 11, alongside Sway’s Hugh Bernard.

But they are not Peach’s SPL best - that remains the 8-28 he collected when Fawley were routed for 58 in another Division 3 fixture four years ago.

Alex Davidson (30) had top scored for P & S after they had been inserted by Basingstoke. Harry Smith (3-11 off 10 overs) had put the hosts on the back foot, dismissing openers Chris Bollom (12), Toby Hernandez (8) and Jack Davies (0).

Skipper Ben Saunders (25) and No 10 Willey (22) helped take P & S past the 150 mark.

Bernard, meanwhile, is not just a huge threat with the ball. Coming in at No 7 for second-placed Sway against Havant 2nds with his side 55-5 at the weekend, he struck 100 off 97 balls as the New Forest team posted 231-9.

Ali Gardner (4-51) had taken two early wickets as Sway lurched to 7-3.

Bernard followed up his runs by removing four of Havant’s top six, ending with 4-47, as Havant were dismissed for 180 in a game between the two teams promoted from the Hampshire League’s top flight in 2021.

Simon Loat (35), Alex Wilkinson (31) and Ben Feeney (29) had helped Havant 114-2 before Bernard started running through the top order.

Gosport Borough’s Jack Richards collected career best figures as his side claimed a dramatic win against Langley Manor.

Chasing 128 for victory, Langley were well placed on 76-3 at Privett Park. But the innings changed when Richards dismissed top scorer James Purnell (26).

From there, Langley reached 106-5 - and promptly lost their last five wickets for nine runs, Richards taking four of them to finish with 6-13. That beat his previous best of 6-23, against Lymington 2nds four years ago.

Richards had earlier played a major role with the bat as well. Coming in at No 11, he hit 14 not out in a last wicket stand of 31 with Sampath Prathapasinghe (11). Opener Mark Toogood (20) top scored with the bat, but 31 wides contributed to a total of 34 extras. And, in such a tight game, Langley were left to rue conceding them.

Purbrook remain rooted to the foot of the table after a fifth straight loss, this time by four wickets to Paultons.

Sameen Mahboob (26) and skipper Sean Figgins (22) were the only two batters in the top oder to score more than 10 after Purbrook had been inserted.

It took some blows from No 0 Jahanzeb Habib - 32 off 25 balls with three sixes and two fours - to hoist Purbrook’s total to 161 all out (extras 31).