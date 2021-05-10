Portsmouth’s top order blown away by Andover in Southern Premier League defeat

Portsmouth skipper Ben Duggan saw his side's top order blown away by Andover at St Helens. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

After losing their curtain-raiser at Rowledge off the last ball, they were bowled out for 95 at St Helens and ended up losing by five wickets in one of only two second tier matches completed due to wet weather.

Put into bat, opener Jack Marston walked out to the middle having hit scores of 45 (v Liphook, friendly), 69 (v Havant, friendly) and 53 (v Rowledge, league).

But he was dismissed by Mike Adams for a duck, Alex Hammond (1) was bowled by Babu Veetil (3-28), and skipper Ben Duggan (13) was trapped leg before by Adams (3-21) as the hosts slipped to 19-3.

That was bad enough, but then Portsmouth collapsed to 21-5 with Hemanshu Hirani and Will Smitherman lasting just seven balls between them and failing to trouble the scorers.

Dan Wallis (13) and Henry Woolf (16) at least made double figures as the hosts lurched to 66-8.

There followed a 23-run stand for the ninth wicket - the highest of the innings - between No 9 Rueben McArdle (11 not out) and No 10 Andrew Marston, who top scored with 19.

Last man Harrison Webb recorded the fourth duck of the innings as Portsmouth’s innings ended off the last ball of the 30th over.

There was early success for Duggan’s men when Andover replied.

Glynn Treagus, once a Minor Counties Championship winner with Dorset and a prolific SPL run scorer for many years, was clean bowled by Hirani second ball.

Woolf (2-29) bagged two wickets to reduce Andover to 32-3, but any hopes of a stunning victory were dashed when Charlie Ayers (28) added 40 for the fourth wicket with wicket-keeper Matt Knight.

The latter ended unbeaten on 22 balls - off 77 deliveries - with Andover claiming a five-wicket victory in the 28th over.