Former Staff Sergeant Micky Yale, who served with the Royal Engineers, lost both of his legs above the knee when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2010.

Micky, 43, was a part of the army powerlifting team pre-injury and has used the sport as a huge part of his rehabilitation and recovery.

Representing Team Scotland at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Micky has won a medal by lifting 192kg in the heavyweight benchpress.

Micky Yule hugs his daughter after winning the bronze medal for the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham. Picture: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Micky, a former instructor at Horsea Island defence diving school in Portsmouth, is celebrating his first medal in the games after missing out in 2014 and 2018.

He also won a Paralympic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 with a best of 182 kg.