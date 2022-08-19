Railway Triangle batter Nay’s boundary blitz as they relegate Rowner following Hampshire League run spree
Tristan Nay’s boundary blitz helped Railway Triangle extinguish any lingering Hampshire League relegation fears.
He was one of four Triangle batters to pass 50 as they rattled up 341-3 against Rowner 2nds at Drayton Park.
Coming in at No 5, Nay cracked seven sixes and eight fours in racing to a league best 87 not out.
He added an unbroken 161 for the fourth wicket with Rich Foster, who hit 13 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 78.
Ben Jones (73) and Steve Malley (66) had added 127 for the second wicket after skipper Tom Newman - who missed out on the run fest, scoring just five - elected to bat.
Rowner replied with 257-6 to lose by 84 runs, a defeat which condemned them to relegation from Division 5 South East.
Portchester, who couldn’t raise a side to face Steep 2nds, and United Services 2nds are also relegated.
Phil Mitchell and Roland Barnard shared eight wickets as US were rolled over for 101 in reply to Hayling’s 164-6 total.
Mitchell bagged 4-16 and Barnard 4-32, while No 4 Colin Smith was 32 not out.
Opening bowlers Tom Bigwood and Dan Webb impressed as leaders Emsworth 2nds defeated Compton by four wickets at Coldharbour Lawn.
Bigwood (3-11) and Webb (3-17) did the early damage, with Lee Gray backing with 3-20 as Compton were bowled out for 149.
Liam Dawtrey (4-16) caused early alarm bells to ring when Emsworth replied. But Bigwood, batting at No 6, completed a fine day’s work with an unbeaten 60 as the hosts triumphed in the 30th over.
One more win from their final two matches will see Emsworth promoted.
Sandeep Somvar blazed his way to a century as Gosport Challengers maintained their promotion hopes by beating Hambledon 3rds.
Somwar hit six sixes and 12 fours in racing to 112 off 80 balls as Gosport posted 255-8 at Broadhalfpenny Down.
Somvar wasn’t finished yet. In addition to opening the batting, he also opened the bowling and took 3-12 as Hambledon were bowled out for 170 (Lewis Le Clercq 70).