Railway Triangle on receiving end of astonishing Hampshire League innings from Compton skipper James Turner at Drayton Park
Drayton Park played host to an astonishing innings by James Turner.
The Compton skipper walked to the crease with his side rocking at 19-3 in a Hampshire League Division 5 South East match against Railway Triangle 2nds.
Incredibly, he was seventh out with the Compton score on 304 – after blitzing 214 off just 100 deliveries!
Turner, whose previous best league score was 95 six years ago, cleared the boundary rope 10 times and also hit 24 fours in a glorious innings.
Triangle skipper Stuart White (4-40, including the first three wickets to fall) tried nine different bowlers in a bid to dismiss Turner - Neil Jones eventually trapping him leg before.
Alex Elms was Compton’s next highest scorer with just 21 - 193 runs fewer than his skipper managed.
Turner and Elms put on 82 for the fourth wicket before Turner dominated a stand of 132 for the fifth wicket with Andrew Jones (17).
Thanks to Turner’s double ton, Compton closed on 336-9 in 40 overs.
In reply, and no doubt still shell-shocked, the hosts were dismissed for 113 to lose by a mammoth 223 runs.
Opener Ben Jones (57) was one of only two players to reach double figures - No 9 Zoe Stride (11 not out) was the other - before he was run out by Turner.
Henry Slatter (3-34) had taken out the top of the Triangle order, and Liam Dawtry (4-17) mopped up the tail.