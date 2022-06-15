Jamie Nottage, pictured in bowling action, scored a century for Bedhampton Mariners 2nds in a Hampshire League victory. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

There were three half-centuries in a club record league score of 257-6 off 40 overs in the Division 6 South East fixture.

Hayling were then skittled for 55 to lose by a huge 202-run margin.

After winning the toss, Community captain John Creamer (64) and vice captain Dave Going (57) shared a century stand for the second wicket.

Hayling hit back, though, and took control of the run rate through a disciplined and effective tandem spell by Steve Barber (3-17) and Paul Hartman (2-26).

However, a brutal 65 from Kalim Shiraz in partnership with Jack Whiteaway (25) accelerated the score in the last nine overs.

In reply, Shiraz followed up his innings with an opening spell of 3-18 to crown a superb all-round display.

Joe Bryant, coming on as first change, then took career best figures of 3-7 and later completed a direct run out from fine leg as Hayling lost their last eight wickets for just 24 runs.

Only three Hayling batters made it into double figures with No 3 Richard Gillam top scoring with an unbeaten 16.

Teenager Daniel Porton claimed league best figures as Purbrook remained top after maintaining their 100 per cent record.

Porton, who plays for his club’s under-15s, bagged 4-21 - including three late wickets - as Froxfield, chasing 167 for victory, were dismissed for 149 (Harrison Branch 3-22).

Opener Hayden Sole top scored with 62 - his third successive league half-century of the season - as Purbrook posted 166-9. It was Sole’s first dismissal and he is now averaging 234 in league action!

Captain Jamie Nottage compiled his second HL century as Bedhampton 2nds defeated Denmead.

Opening the innings, Nottage ended unbeaten on 112 - a career best - with Gary Hounsome (45 not out) also in the runs as Bedhampton closed on 200-1. The pair added an unbroken 127 for the second wicket.

Hounsome then bagged 2-10 off eight overs as Denmead were restricted to 113-9 (Jon Wilson 29 not out). Nottage bowled just three overs, didn’t concede a run, and took the wicket of Denmead skipper Paul Charlton.

In his 207th league innings, Michael Gravells finally compiled a maiden century as Gosport Borough 3rds caned Clanfield 2nds.

Batting at No 4, Gravells struck 19 fours and a six in his 117 out of a team total of 255-6 at Privett Park. His previous highest had been 87, scored eight years ago.

John Adams bagged 4-16 as Clanfield lost their last four wickets for four runs to be dismissed for 126, losing by 129 runs.

Phil Brindley was dismissed agonisingly short of what would have been his maiden century as Emsworth 3rds defeated Fareham & Crofton 4ths.

Brindley was on 99 when he was caught by Danny Baxter off the bowling of James Thorn (3-65) as Emsworth posted 235-9 at Bath Lane. Nick Webb (39) had helped Brindley add 96 for the fifth wicket.

No 7 Harry Singh (49) top scored as Fareham were bowled out for 170 (Finlay Webber 3-41, Jacob Murray 2-17, Stuart Lack 2-36, Harry Falcon-Paterson 2-46).

A fine seventh wicket stand helped Petersfield defeat Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths by four wickets.

David Longland (23 not out) and Jack Butcher (33 not out) - batting at Nos 7 and 8 respectively - guided their side to a 146 victory target.

Extras (43) had easily top scored when P & S posted 145-9 after electing to bat first at Langstone Harbour. Top with the bat was Harrison Milne (22).

Opener Tom Vetcher (35) top scored as Waterlooville 3rds defeated Portsmouth 4ths by four wickets.

Alex Barclay and Dave Connolly both struck 25 as Ville reached their 147 victory target in the 22nd of their 40 overs.

Extras (34) had top scored for Portsmouth when they were restricted to 146-9 - Rick Marston (25) the next highest at No 9 before he was run out.

Jamie Sparshott starred in the Fair Oak derby, blasting 128 off 76 balls - with 17 fours and five sixes - as the 4ths rattled up 306-6 at Swanmore.

Skipper Alex Corbett Ball wasn’t hanging around either hitting five fours and five sixes in his 40-ball 57.