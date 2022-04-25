Renowned Portsmouth boxing figure who formed part of Tyson Fury's team for massive British sporting occasion at Wembley Stadium

The renowned Emsworth-based cutsman was afforded the privilege of working with man nicknamed ‘The Gypsy King’ for his sixth-round knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in front of a massive 94,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium at the weekend.

Hopkins has been involved in the sport for the best part of 30 years, initially overseeing the career of nephew and Leigh Park's former British, Commonwealth and WBU world light-heavyweight champion Tony Oakey.

After becoming getting into the sport he had previously followed avidly, Hopkins has made a name as one of the leading cutsman in the boxing world.

Remarkably, his involvement in Fury's corner for his WBC world heavyweight defence against Whyte was the 37th world title fight he has been in the corner for in his career.

But, unquestionably for Hopkins, nothing has ever come close to being handed the opportunity of forming part of Team Fury for what will be an occasion talked about for years to come.

And the renowned cutsman thanked ‘normal’ Fury and Jimmy Harington, who forms part of ‘The Gypsy King's’ sizeable team, for making him so welcome on such a massive stage.

Hopkins said: ‘People were asking me, ‘will you be nervous with all those people there?' but I didn't and I proved that on the night. I don't get nervous, I don't know why, I just don't. I got nervous for Tony Oakey because he was my nephew and he was going for world titles.

Frank Hopkins in Tyson Fury's 'The Gypsy King' branded tracksuit jacket worn by him and his team on fight night

‘Honestly, when I was looking at it and they undone those doors and the lights went on (in Wembley Stadium), the people were all singing Sweet Caroline - it was unbelievable.

‘I'm not bragging, but I've been all around the world, I've been to America 10-15 times - I've done 37 world title fights - some are big some are small, but I've never done anything like that.’

Fury has suggested his defeating of Whyte will be his last act before retiring from boxing. But Hopkins, who headed along with Fury and his team for the after-fight celebrations which took place in the Wembley Hilton hotel, is not convinced the Morecambe puncher is done with the sport which has made him a superstar just yet.

Hopkins added: ‘The thing is I know deep down he's going to fight again. I did an interview with John Fury (Tyson's dad) after the fight and they said to him, ‘do you think he'll fight again, John?’ he said, ‘I hope not, he's got all the money he wants and he doesn't need to get punched about.’