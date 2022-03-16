'Show must go on' as Portsmouth's Michael McKinson lands Los Angeles fight following Vergil Ortiz Jr's late withdrawal

Mikey McKinson will fight in Los Angeles on Saturday after securing an opponent at just four days notice Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Mexican Jesus Antonio Perez Campos has stepped in at late notice to save the day and ensure the Pompey fighter gets his American debut this weekend.

McKinson, 27, found out only yesterday Ortiz Jr had been forced to withdraw from the planned welterweight contest at LA's Galen Centre having been admitted to hospital with the rare illness rhabdomyolysis, which can cause kidney failure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the show is now going on, as Tijuana-based Campos has agreed to the bout at just fours days’ notice in what will now be a catchweight 149lb contest at LA’s Galen Centre. Campos stands with a pro record of 24-3 and 18 of those victories have come by knock-out.

The come-forward fighter is believed to be in a very similar mould to Ortiz Jr, with Golden Boy Promotions and McKinson's MTK Global management team working tirelessly over the past day in order to secure a new opponent.

McKinson told The News: ‘It's been a mad 24 hours but the show must go on. Extremely grateful to Golden Boy Promotions for keeping me on the show. They've been working hard with my team MTK Global to get an opponent.

‘I've been offered four opponents, said yes to all of them, and now one has been finalised. He's (Jesus) a big-hitting Mexican, which is one for the bucket list, I've prepared to fight for Vergil Ortiz Jr so I feel I've proved I'm prepared to fight anyone.’