Gosport captain Lee Harrop hit 62 against Tichborne Park. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Asked to chase 173 for victory, Harrop dominated an opening stand of 70 with Ollie Creal (24).

He then put on 36 with Charlie Creal (17 not out) before the captain was bowled for an 88-ball 62 by Seb Newens.

His dismissal just brought Jacob Harris to the crease, though. Fresh from hitting 72 in the SPL win against Hythe the previous week, Harris struck five fours and two sixes in racing to an unbeaten 49 from 30 balls.

With Harris and Creal sharing an unbroken third wicket stand of 67, Borough won with five overs and two balls to spare.

Earlier, Martin Cheyney (40) had top scored for Tichborne in their 172-9 total before he was dismissed by Scott Taylor (3-43).

Tichborne had been 132-8 - Charlie Creal (2-35) taking two wickets in two balls, including Park skipper Jacob Bristow for a golden duck - before No 9 Henry Pratt hit two sixes and three fours in a 13-ball 28 to boost his side’s score.

Gosport’s SPL T20 Cup hopes were ended at the first hurdle when they lost to divisional rivals Hythe & Dibden by 24 runs yesterday.

Asked to chase 170 for victory, Borough openers Charlie Pennicott and Ollie Creal (29) laid good foundations with a stand of 60.

Pennicott could only stand as Borough slipped to 87-5 at Jones Lane.

Skipper Jacob Harris hit two sixes in his four-ball 12 while middle order pair Gavin King (1) and Greg Kitchin (5) fell cheaply.

Pennicott was sixth out at 112, falling just two short of his half-century after five fours and a six in his 39-ball knock.

No 9 Joe Williams (16) was the third highest scorer outside of the opening pair as Gosport were bowled out for 145 with two balls remaining.

Earlier, Jack Richards (1-19 off four overs) had run out Hythe opener Dion Bryoe for a three-ball duck. But Zach Miller (43), skipper Tom Richards (36) and opener Matt Young (33) took the hosts to 106-3.

Dan Taylor then came in at No 5 to blast four sixes and two fours in racing to 39 off 17 balls before Harris (2-23) dismissed him.