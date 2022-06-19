Skipper Hilio De Abreu hits half-century as Burridge claim first victory of the Southern Premier League campaign

After restricting Bournemouth to 201-9 off 62 over, De Abreu (55) and Blake (54) shared a third wicket stand of 66.

That was after Blake and opener Azimunnoor Chowdhury (41) had put on 68 for the second wicket.

With South African Nathan Schultz whacking a quickfire 40 not out, off just 22 balls, Burridge won by five wickets in 51 overs.

Hilio De Abreu hit 55 as Burridge recorded their first outright win of the 2022 Southern Premier League against Bournemouth. Picture: Neil Marshall

Ollie Creal (3-46) and Dan Stancliffe (3-55) had been the main wicket-takers when Bournemouth batted.

Top scorers Rob Pack (55 not out) and Lewis Freak (47) shared an 81-run stand for the fifth wicket after the visitors had slipped to 51-4.

For Burridge, it ended a run of five losses and a winning draw in their opening six fixtures.

As for Bournemouth, they are now bottom of the top flight - due to having 25 points deducted following the abandonment of their opening day home game with Hook due to an unfit pitch.

At the other end of the table, South Wilts are four points clear of the Hampshire Academy after Peter Rowe and Josh Croom had starred against Totton & Eling.

Australian Rowe smacked 15 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 162 - his maiden SPL ton for South Wilts and the highest score anywhere in the top flight this year.

It is the second highest innings across the four SPL divisions in 2022, beaten only by the 168 Hambledon’s Matt De Villiers compiled against Hartley Wintney on the same day in a Division 2 fixture.

After the Salisbury-based club had posted 264-8 at Southern Gardens, T & E were bowled out for 218 with Croom bagging his second six-wicket league haul of the campaign.

Left armer Croom, who has played for Hampshire 2nds this year, claimed 6-45 - including four of the last five wickets to fall.