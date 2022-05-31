That’s because both clubs have won their opening four matches of the campaign, with Ville currently in top spot by virtue of having picked up one more batting point than the Mariners.

Ville’s latest win was a nine-wicket drubbing of Portsmouth 3rds, with No 3 Tom Seve hitting an unbeaten half century as the visitors coasted to their 172 victory target.

Seve was left unbeaten on 62 after opener Tom Farley had to retire hurt three short of his half-century after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Tom Farley on his way to 47 for Waterlooville 2nds against Portsmouth 3rds before he was forced to retire hurt with a hamstring injury. Picture: Keith Woodland

That means Farley has yet to be dismissed in three HL innings in 2022, having followed up an unbeaten 58 for the 2nd XI against Calmore 2nds with 113 not out against Froxfield while playing for the 3rds.

Opening partner Harry McBride, who the previous week had slammed 154 against Hythe 2nds, had reached 38 before he was dismissed, Simon Boorah claiming what would be Portsmouth’s sole wicket.

Opener Matthew Pearce (53) and Liam Riley (50) had helped Portsmouth total 171-6 (Tom Southall 3-22) after they had elected to bat.

Harry McBride hits out for Waterlooville 2nds against Portsmouth 3rds. Picture: Keith Woodland

Bedhampton skipper Stuart Wainwright led a consistent batting display as his side chased 249 to beat Old Netley & Highfield at Bidbury Mead.

Coming in at No 5, he ended unbeaten on 72 with top four Ross Basketter (49), Harry Robbins (20), Ian Onions (27) and George Parvin (26) all contributing.

Olly Parvin (26 not out) then helped his captain add an unbroken 77 for the sixth wicket as Bedhampton triumphed with 10 balls remaining.

Himat Singh (66 not out) had thumped five sixes and four fours as Old Netley posted 248-4 after choosing to bat.

Joshua Betley bagged five wickets in only his second HL outing for Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds.

After being introduced as third change, he claimed 5-29 as Fawley - asked to score 251 for victory - were dismissed for 205.

Betley played for Wavertree in the Liverpool League last year, but has moved to the south coast due to his Royal Navy commitments.

Coming in at No 8, he had earlier hit 30 off 20 balls as P & S lost their last wicket for 250 off the penultimate ball of their innings.

Skipper George Wilson (55) and Mukul Daga (50) had compiled half-centuries in the top three, before No 7 Qaiser Naveed smacked 52 off 26 balls with seven fours and a six.

Binish Varghese was the undoubted man of the match with a superb all-round display as Solent Challengers defeated Purbrook 2nds.

Having entered the game with HL best bowling figures of 3-15, he tore through the Kerala top order to finish with 6-31.

Ijaz Tarakhail joint top scored with 36 - there were also the same amount of extras - as Kerala reached 153 all out.

Having inflicted damage with the ball, Varghese then did the same with the bat. A week after hitting an unbeaten 78, he struck 77 as Solent won by three wickets in just 22 overs at Purbrook Heath. Tarakhail (3-30) was, like Varghese, his side’s best performer in both innings of the game.

Syed Elahi hit 76 as United Services Portsmouth claimed a third win in four games, by six wickets against Portsea Island rivals Kerala 2nds.

He hit 12 fours and a six in his second half-century of the league season - Elahi had opened the campaign with 86 against P & S - as USP reached their 175 target in only the 25th over.