Sonny Reynolds’ early double strike helps Havant claim Southern Premier League top flight victory at Lymington

The 20-year-old trapped opener Henry Edwards leg before with his very first delivery as the New Forest team replied to Havant’s 237-9 total.

After sending down a wicket maiden, Reynolds repeated the feat in his second over - rearranging Alistair Wheble’s stumps with his third delivery.

Reynolds ended with 2-18 and the seamer now has eight wickets in his four SPL appearances in 2022.

Havant's Sonny Reynolds took a wicket in each of his first two overs in the SPL win against Lymington. Pictures by Alex Shute

After an injury-ravaged few years, the former Hampshire Academy prospect has now bowled 60 overs in 2022 in league, friendly and cup action. That’s more than he sent down in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.

That was after the ex-Waterlooville youngster had been a regular in the Academy’s Southern Premier League side in 2018, taking 12 wickets in 15 games.

With Richard Jerry having seen Kamran Dhariwal caught by skipper Ben Walker in between Reynolds’ first two overs, Wheble’s departure reduced the hosts to 5-3.

Skipper James Hartshorn (48) top scored but Jerry (2-22) dismissed him after being brought back for his second spell, the ninth wicket to fall. Freddie Gadd (2-21) also claimed late wickets in an all out total of 115.

Left-armer Josh Croom returned career best SPL bowling figures - but defending champions South Wilts were still beaten by Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old left-arm seamer has been playing for Hampshire in the past fortnight in the T20 2nd XI tournament.

He took his 2022 SPL wickets tally to 15 in four games with 6-16 as Bournemouth nosedived to 58-6 chasing 155.

Skipper Chris Park (21) and Rob Pack hauled their side back in contention with a seventh wicket partnership of 64.