South African Bash Walters smashes Havant hopes in ECB national T20 Cup eliminator

Bash Walters was due to be Havant's overseas player in 2020. Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images).

South African pace bowler Bash Walters had been lined up to play for Havant in the 2020 Southern Premier League campaign.

The pandemic put an end to those hopes, but the 35-year-old - a veteran of 127 first class games - is turning out for Alton this season.

Havant were forced to play Alton on Sunday for the right to see which Southern Premier League club progressed to the national ECB T20 tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alton had won the SPL T20 Cup in 2019 while Havant were victorious 12 months later.

Havant skipper Chris Morgan won the toss and elected to bat at Jubilee Fields, but could only watch on as his side were reduced to 18-4.

Walters claimed three of those wickets, starting with the key wicket of opener Ben Walker - caught by Max Guibeleguiet off the first ball of the innings.

Pete Hopson was run out and Havant were in deep trouble when Walters bowled Harry Gadd (5) and George Metzger (0).

Richard Hindley (26) and Morgan (23) - the only two Havant batsmen to reach double figures - advanced the score to 55 before the latter fell to Scott Myers (2-20).

Walters ended with 4-12 off his four overs, including three wides, as Havant were dismissed for 90.

Alton were made to fight all the way for their victory.

Freddie Gadd (2-21) helped reduce the hosts to 24-3 and 36-4 - Alton skipper Scott Myers out for a duck - but Hampshire pro Fletcha Middleton and Walters produced a match-winning stand.

The pair put on an unbroken partnership of 40 for the sixth wicket as Alton won in the 18th over.

Middleton ended on 33 not out while Walters was 21 not out.