Supporters might not get longest of looks at Leigh Park's Joel McIntyre if he has things his way in South Parade Pier headline act

The Leigh Park light-heavyweight, nicknamed 'El Toro', will provide the South Parade Pier headline act on Saturday when he battles it out with Poland's Pawel Strykowski over six rounds on the Atlantic Promotions 'Temperature Rising' billed show.

McIntyre marked his return to the sport after reversing the retirement decision he took in 2018 by landing a knock-out victory over previously 4-0 Nikita Basin inside just 30 seconds at the same venue in October.

Some six months after that speedy stoppage on his big comeback, the 34-year-old is eyeing up a similar stylish statement at the very same arena against his Polish opponent.

Joel McIntyre is all smiles after his first-round stoppage victory over Nikita Basin last October Picture: Barry Zee

McIntyre said: ‘To be fair, I'm not really fussed how long it goes on for, the quicker the better for me because I am looking at that English title.

‘I just want to get rid of this guy, get it over and done as quick as I can, just as quick as the last one, if not quicker.

‘I delayed a little bit on the last one, it was two punches rather than one which I hoped it would be. We'll do it as quickly as we can.’

Already, McIntyre has a July 15 showdown with 12-2-1 Chad Sudgen arranged for the summer, with that bout potentially being sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control for the English light-heavyweight title.

But McIntyre, trained by Daron Wiseman - whose son Liam is also on the South Parade Pier card this weekend - is adamant he will not be writing off Pole Strykowski.

‘We're aiming for that next (vacant English light-heavyweight title), but we've got to get this one done, I'm not overlooking anybody because you just don't overlook anyone,’ said McIntyre.