Team Wiseman Boxing pairs chance on National Youth Championship big stage

Team Wiseman Boxing head coach Daron Wiseman, centre, with Charlie Martin, left, and Declan Conlon

Gym members Charlie Martin and Declan Conlon are involved in the National Youth Championship finals which are taking place in Banbury from tomorrow.

Both 17, Leigh Park's Conlon faces a quarter-final bout with Lewis Lawton of Impact Club with the hope of then making it through to Saturday's semi-final and into Sunday's final in the under-69kg weight category.

Meanwhile, Purbrook fighter Martin can wait until Saturday before getting his National Youth Championship glory quest under way with a walkover through to the under-75kg semi-finals.

Team Wiseman head coach Daron Wiseman says the teenagers could have done no more in their preparations.

He is just hoping it's enough for both prospects to go all the way to become national champions.

Wiseman said: ‘Hopes are really high for this weekend, it’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

‘It’s the quarters on the Friday, semis Saturday and Sunday are the finals.

‘Both are looking as strong as anything, both are tough, they’re in the shape of their life and hopefully they both bring back the youth belt.