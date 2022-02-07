Team Wiseman's Jack Carter earns place in National Youth Championship finals - now he is hoping to make it memorable weekend in Barnsley

Jack Carter, left, with professional fighter Sam Noakes after his pre-quarter-final win in Kent on Saturday

The Team Wiseman boxer claimed victories over successive weekends – the latest a pre-quarter-final unanimous decision defeat of Chaveldon Amateur Boxing Club's Shae Barry in Kent on Saturday – to ensure his place at the Barnsley staged finals showpiece.

Carter, 16, will be hoping to make it a long weekend up north with the under-63.5kg quarter-final, semi-final and final bouts scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Leigh Park-based boxer is no stranger to the big national stage, having reached the finals of the National Junior Championships at the end of last year- where he was a beaten semi-finalist.

So progressing into the latter part of the competition is nothing new, but he will be bidding to land what would be a maiden national title honour.

Coach Daron Wiseman said: ‘The last eight boys, we know them all in the class, they're all top kids.

‘He'll go there with confidence, he done himself proud last year, just before the pandemic he done himself proud again.

‘He's going to put on a great performance - it's a little bit of luck in the finals - they're all on an even par and they're all just as good as each other. It's so close but so far.

‘He's just one of them kids, he turns up, you know on the day he's going to show up. He just gets up there and does his thing, he's brilliant.

‘Just before Christmas he was in the championships and made it right up there, it's just constant with him - he's only 16 but he's constantly at the final stages. He's always in the medals.’

Wiseman revealed Carter was back in the gym early this morning and will be training hard up until Wednesday before travelling up to Barsnley for the finals weekend the following day.