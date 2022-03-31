The renowned Portsmouth area boxing figure who will form part of Tyson Fury's team for British blockbuster battle with Dillian Whyte at sell-out Wembley Stadium

Renowned Emsworth-based cutsman Hopkins has been appointed to the team of the superstar self-proclaimed Gypsy King on a one-off basis at a sell-out national stadium on Saturday, April 23.

Hopkins, 76, landed the corner role for one of the biggest bouts ever on British shores after his name was put forward by one of Britain's leading promoters and good friend Frank Warren, with Fury’s current trainer Sugarhill Steward's usual cutsman unable to be present for the occasion.

After overseeing the career of nephew and former British, Commonwealth, WBU world light-heavyweight champion and Prizefighter winner - the Leigh Park Warrior Tony Oakey - Hopkins is certainly not adverse to the big occasion.

Frank Hopkins will be in Tyson Fury's corner for his British blockbuster WBC world title defence against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141349-3)

In fact, his flying stint in Fury's corner for his WBC heavyweight defence against Whyte will be the 37th world title fight he will have be present in some capacity in the corner – a glittering statistic which includes a ring presence for the likes of Josh Warrington, Martin Murray and Kevin Mitchell on their biggest career occasions.

Yet other than being such a close part and overseeing nephew Oakey's successes in the sport, Hopkins says nothing before will be able to match the monumental occasion he will be a privileged part of with team Fury when he takes on Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

‘It's a massive, massive thing, it's really big, I can't wait to be a part of it,’ an honoured Hopkins told The News.

‘This fight is like nothing you've ever seen. I'm really looking forward to it.

Reigning WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23 Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

‘This would be up there as the best, apart from Tony Oakey's (career). This would be like nothing you can imagine.

‘Can you imagine, I'll be getting into the ring in front of a sell-out Wembley and he's got a cut on his forehead!’

Across more than 30 years involved in the sport of which he was previously just a huge follower, Hopkins has forged himself a reputation as one of the top cutsman in Britain.

And it's the quality that sets him apart which could prove crucial for Fury should he become badly impacted by a facial injury against Whyte.

Hopkins added: ‘If he (Fury) gets a cut, when I get through those ropes, it's a good thing that I do stay calm - I don't know why or how.

‘Frank Warren and Frank Maloney always used to say, ‘you know why you're a good cutsman?’ I said, ‘it's not rocket science,’ but they both said I'm so cool, which I am.