Titles now the target for 'championship fighter' Lucas Ballingall after claiming victory in front of Portsmouth following

Lucas Ballingall looks pretty pleased after landing his latest pro career win on South Parade Pier. Picture: Barry Zee

Ballingall delivered an assured performance to defeat Russian Rustem Fatkhullin on points on South Parade Pier on Saturday night to make it two wins this month after making the step up to super-lightweight to take his professional record to 15-2.

Just three weeks previous, the Pompey fighter travelled to Rome where he claimed a knock-out victory over Nermin Pozderovic.

The two October bouts were key for the 24-year-old as he made the jump to a new weight on the back of his first two pro defeats at lightweight level.

But, after falling short in his bid to claim the English lightweight title from Myron Mills in May, Ballingall believes he is now ready to fight and land the first of several belts he hopes to secure in his career.

He said: ‘I want a title fight (next). Obviously (having) two fights in three weeks, I’m definitely active now, I’ve had three fights this year and some people haven’t had a fight this year yet because of Covid so I just want a title fight. That’s the next plan for me, that’s what I want now, it was great to fight in my hometown - it was great to fight in front of my friends and family - but I want to be doing that on the bigger stage now.

‘I’d like to think I’m a championship fighter now, fighting for the English title, I’m made for the 10-round fights.

‘It was a good fight, good to get the rounds in, I’ve beat a Russian now, so it’s all good. I’m looking forward to moving forward.’

Ballingall was one of six hometown fighters on the card of the 'Pompey Assemble' show.

Headlined by the returning Joel McIntyre, Ballingall's team-mates Elley Booth, Matt King and Harley Hodgetts were all victorious.

And with a pro boxing show returning to the city for the first time in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ballingall felt it was a great evening to be part of.