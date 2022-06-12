Daniel McGovern took his seasonal third tier tally to 350 with an unbeaten 74 as the Dons thrashed Andover by eight wickets.

Matt De Villiers ended undefeated on 31, the first time he hadn’t reached a half-century in his brief Hambledon career, sharing an unbroken third wicket stand of 58 with McGovern.

The South African has become the first batter in any division of the SPL’s four tiers to pass the 400-run milestone in 2022. He now has 403 at 100.75.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGovern hit nine fours in his 94-ball knock while De Villiers struck five boundaries in his 27-ball stay as Hambledon, asked to chase 144 for victory, won inside 35 overs.

Rhidian Chapman had earlier starred with the ball on his first Dons appearance since 2019.

He took three of the first four wickets to fall, with the other a run-out. He removed Harry Blackburn and Charlie Ayers in successive deliveries then dismissed top scorer Glyn Treagus (47), the fourth man out with the score on 80.

Steve Williams (29 not out) offered late order resistance, but Chapman ended with 4-33 as Andover were dismissed for 143 after choosing to bat first.

Waterlooville are second behind Hambledon, after a four-wicket win against Bashley 2nds - their fifth victory in six games.

Chasing 189, former Havant and Purbrook all-rounder Josh McCoy was the glue that held Ville’s reply together.

After scoring just 16 runs in his first three SPL innings for his new club, McCoy compiled an unbeaten 70 off 100 balls.

Skipper Archie Reynolds (40) and Gabriel Broadhurst (22) had put on 49 for the first Ville wicket