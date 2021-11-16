US Portsmouth keep it clean with double success
There was a double success for United Services Portsmouth men’s hockey teams.
The 1sts defeated Bournemouth 3rds away and the 2nds beat Basingstoke 4ths at HMS Temeraire - both keeping a clean sheet in the process.
From the off, US piled on the pressure against an ageing Bournemouth defence, taking the lead when Elliott Ferrett dribbled round a defence of statues.
Jon Veck rolled back the years in the second half with a stunning drag flick.
Jack Ferrett made a cameo appearance, almost setting up Callum Stoyles, but it was keeper Ben Organ who took his side’s ‘legend of the match’ honours for a string of saves throughout.
US 2nds skipper James Saunders’ pre-match team talk centred around playing more cautiously from the start than in previous weeks.
The players duly responded, confidently passing around the whole pitch from the start.
It became apparent that Basingstoke were not used to the bouncy nature of the water-based pitch, missing several opportunities to intercept play.
One of those opportunities gave US the chance to break and, after some pinball in the Basingstoke D, Saunders rifled home an unstoppable shot.
Basingstoke adapted better to the conditions after the restart, playing a very high press. But resolute defending, notably from Chris Glover, kept an increasingly frustrated visiting side at bay.