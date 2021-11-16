US Portsmouth keep it clean with double success

Elliott Ferrett was on target for US Portsmouth in their win at Bournemouth. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The 1sts defeated Bournemouth 3rds away and the 2nds beat Basingstoke 4ths at HMS Temeraire - both keeping a clean sheet in the process.

From the off, US piled on the pressure against an ageing Bournemouth defence, taking the lead when Elliott Ferrett dribbled round a defence of statues.

Jon Veck rolled back the years in the second half with a stunning drag flick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Ferrett made a cameo appearance, almost setting up Callum Stoyles, but it was keeper Ben Organ who took his side’s ‘legend of the match’ honours for a string of saves throughout.

US 2nds skipper James Saunders’ pre-match team talk centred around playing more cautiously from the start than in previous weeks.

The players duly responded, confidently passing around the whole pitch from the start.

It became apparent that Basingstoke were not used to the bouncy nature of the water-based pitch, missing several opportunities to intercept play.

One of those opportunities gave US the chance to break and, after some pinball in the Basingstoke D, Saunders rifled home an unstoppable shot.