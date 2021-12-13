US Portsmouth show their battling quality to get Hampshire One title charge back on track on the Isle of Wight

Billy Rolfe grabbed a try for US Portsmouth in their win on the Isle of Wight. Picture: Keith Woodland

USP were bidding to bounce back from their controversial home defeat to Gosport & Fareham 2nds last time out, which saw them knocked off top stop and dropping down to third in the table, and they managed to do just that.

But US Portsmouth were pushed all the way by the Isle of Wight RFC before eventually running out 26-19 winners.

Things didn't start ideally as they headed to the Isle of Wight with an early converted try conceded to see them fall 7-0 behind.

But in what would become a theme of the day, US Portsmouth showed great battling qualities, with Sam Masters getting the visitors' opening try.

Despite being reduced to 14-men, the Isle of Wight scored two tries in quick succession to open out a 19-7 advantage before Billy Rolfe went over to make the score 19-14 at the break.

Matt Davis grabbed US Portsmouth's third try as they battled back to 19 apiece. They then went ahead for the first time with Cam Cumming adjudged to have made it over by the referee.

With USP 26-19 ahead and just over 10 minutes left on the clock, they faced relentless pressure in the closing stages but somehow managed to hold on for victory.