Warsash and Chichester's mixed doubles teams get lucky as they survive rain-sodden weekend round of Portsmouth & District Tennis League fixtures

Warsash and Rowlands Castle ladies players, from left: Liz Marenghi, Dreen Chestnutt, Michele Harpur, Karen Harrison, Janet Beal, Jan Grant, Denise Franks and Linda Pine

This was just one of two matches in the latest round of fixtures which was started - with Warsash ladies' encounter with Rowlands Castle the other.

Chichester took the winning draw points from their mixed doubles battle with Warsash. The respective first pairs won the opening rubbers, but Frair Burgess and Malcolm van Rooyen were taken to a match tie-break by Chi's Debby Berry and Martin Troy.

It was Chichester who looked on course for victory after edging ahead 2-1 on rubbers and with Burgess and Van Rooyen losing the first set 6-1 to Gina Davis and Tony Roddis in their second match.

However, the Warash pair rallied superbly to take the second set 6-1, then claim victory on a match tie-break.

But it was Chichester who secured the winning draw points, winning two more sets overall.

Warsash were involved in the only other weekend match, with their ladies team taking on Rowlands Castle.

The opening sets of rubbers were shared in this one but, unusually, the top pairs from both teams were beaten by the nominated second duos.

Denise Franks and Jan Grant of Warsash surprisingly went down 6-4, 7-5 to Lynda Pine and Liz Marenghi, while after losing the first set 6-1, Karen Harrison and Janet Beal battled back brilliantly to beat Rowland Castle's Michele Harpur and Dreen Chestnutt in a match tie-break.

The weather relented in midweek to allow for three more matches to be completed.

David Lloyd West End remain top of mixed doubles Division 1, although they were forced to settle for winning draw points in a tough battle with Warsash.

David Lloyd looked on track for a comfortable victory after winning the opening two rubbers and Sarah Keith and Barry Moorman beating Karen Kirwan and Michael Isaacs for the loss of just three games.

But Warsash fought back brilliantly, yet they were still unable to take the winning draw points which went to David Lloyd for a better games difference record.

Avenue continue to have mixed doubles Division 1 leaders David Lloyd West End in their sights.

They recorded a 3-1 victory over Canoe Lake this week to keep the pressure on. Avenue's mixed pairs teams lost just five games in four sets to claim two rubbers.Ian Holt and George Bentley then paired up in the men's doubles, defeating Robin Ellison and Bob Puncher and dropping only five games.

But Canoe Lake's Caroline Hardy and Wendy Evans did manage to claim a consolation rubber victory.

Avenue came out 3-1 victors as they took on Canoe Lake in a midweek Masters match.