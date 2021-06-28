Namish Verma was joint top scorer for 22 as Waterlooville 2nds were skittled for 64 to lose to Twyford. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Aidhan Neal bagged 3-23 as Twyford lost their last six wickets for 15 runs to be dismissed in the 29th over of the Division 4 South encounter at Rowlands Avenue.

But that was still too many for Ville to chase as they were routed for 64.

Matt Cook (2-4) and Ashan Silva (2-19) were also among the wickets after Twyford were asked to bat first.

In reply, Ville opener Namish Verma and Silva both scored 22. But their nine colleagues could only muster 14 between them with top order pair Tom Seve and skipper Jake Charman both bowled for ducks by Alex Reidy (3-16).

Tom Watson backed with 2-11 as Ville also lost their last six wickets for 15 runs on a day when all 20 wickets fell for a total of 140 runs.

Anurag Sharma was run out agonisingly close to a maiden HL century as Solent Rangers inflicted a sixth successive league loss on Locks Heath 2nds.

In only his fourth innings for Rangers - he had hit 71 against Hythe 2nds in his second game - Sharma was run out by Ben Farrington for 95.

Bineesh Varghese (59) and opener Sani Varghese (36) also impressed as Rangers amassed 255-7 (Farrington 2-34) after electing to bat first

Locks openers Justin Cousins (70) and Gavin Paddock (31) laid good foundations in reply.

But the 10 bowlers used by Rangers eventually restricted them to 192-7.