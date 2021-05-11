Waterlooville CC unhappy after overseas signing ends up playing in North Wales instead!

Waterlooville CC director of cricket Andy Reynolds, left, is unhappy his club won't have an overseas player for the 2021 Southern Premier League season. Picture Ian Hargreaves

That follows an unsatisfactory chain of events that has led to their intended South African import playing in North Wales instead of Rowlands Avenue.

Division 2 outfit Ville, who have recruited overseas players from Australia, New Zealand and South

Africa since the mid-1970s, had lined up Johannesburg teenager Chris Taylor.

‘We made a specific point of stressing the Premier League’s long-standing requirements for foreign nationals to have appropriate coaching qualifications and police clearances,’ explained Waterlooville’s Director of Cricket Andy Reynolds.

A UK passport holder, Taylor arrived in the UK last month, spent 11 nights in quarantine at a London Heathrow hotel - at his parents’ expense - and in late April made two friendly XI appearances for Ville.

He hit 57 in a six-wicket victory at Stirlands after making his debut against Portsmouth & Southsea.

It then came to light that Taylor had arrived without the necessary coaching qualifications

or SAP clearance, so was ineligible for Southern Premier League cricket.

Instead, Taylor hot-footed it to play in the North Wales Premier League, where he promptly scored a century for Pwllheli.

An angry Reynolds said: ‘The disruption caused to the club regarding collection, accommodation, personalised kit, pre-purchased tickets for upcoming sporting and social events, not to mention the coaching and support of our thriving junior section, has been immense.

‘The lesson, of course, for all clubs is regardless of guarantees from your agent, always do your own due diligence - plus be very, very cautious of the player’s advertised profile.

‘Taylor was advertised as a keeper/batsman, which was exactly what we requested and required.

‘On arrival, he explained to me he hadn’t kept for a year and only does as a stand-in as it wasn’t his strongest skill set.

‘Having watched him keep wicket, I am able to confirm his summation was correct!’

Finn Coleman turned in a fine all-round display as Burridge 3rds lost a Hampshire League nailbiter to Langley Manor 3rds.

Coleman’s 3-15 haul off eight tight overs had helped restrict Langley to 138-9 from their 40 overs.

Coleman then top scored with 32 as Burridge finished agonisingly short on 134-7.