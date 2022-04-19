Waterlooville's Liam Wiseman gets to enjoy special career moment in front of raucous Portsmouth following

And the Waterlooville welterweight told how he was ‘lost for words’ following the 40-36 points decision verdict in his favour after defeating experienced Nicaraguan Berman Sanchez on Atlantic Promotions' South Parade Pier show on Saturday evening.

Wiseman, 19, went into just his second pro bout with the controversial first-round count out defeat from his debut paid ranks bout against journeyman Paul Cummings at York Hall still hanging over him.

Yet those feelings of dejection from that occasion just a month ago were quickly turned into jubilation, with Wiseman having his hand raised for the first time as a pro boxer after overcoming Sanchez - much to the delight of his raucous home support.

‘I'm so grateful for everyone who believes in me and has shown love by coming out to be here (first pro victory). I promise big things for everyone,’ said Wiseman.

‘Honestly, I'm lost for words. The support and the fanbase out there, for a 19-year-old lad from a small place in Wecock Farm, it's unbelievable and I'm really grateful to everyone who came down.

‘We boxed perfect, boxed to the game plan, we knew he was a strong lad - he's a very good boxer Berman with an outstanding record - but we stuck to the game plan and aced it, we got the job done.’

Wiseman has held his hands up to the 'mistake' he made which resulted in a forgettable debut occasion following defeat to Cummings.

Liam Wiseman, centre kneeling, with some of his following after his maiden professional victory

But he stressed that will only provide a learning curve moment as he looks to continue building from his first-ever professional victory.

Wiseman added: ‘Having my hand raised is a dream in itself, but having my hand raised in my back garden, Portsmouth, on South Parade Pier - all the heartache I had in March has just been put behind me.

‘I deserved this moment, I'm a very talented young lad, this is just the start, only the beginning, I've got plenty of years in this game and I'm only going to get better.

‘I'm only young, I'm only 19 years old, I'm allowed to make a mistake - I'm only human. If I made that mistake again I'd be a fool (from pro debut), we went over it over and over again in this camp and made sure we didn't make that mistake again.’