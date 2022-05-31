After losing their South group curtain-raiser to Middlesex last Friday, the Hawks went down by four wickets to Somerset last night.

Josh Davey led a high-quality bowling display as Somerset dominated to maintain their perfect start at The Ageas Bowl.

Fast bowler Davey claimed a three-for for the second day in a row as he went for 21 in his four overs as the Hawks were bowled out for 123.

Tom Lammonby, left, has just knocked the ball back into play for Somerset team mate Will Smeed to take the catch to dismiss Brad Wheal. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Tom Banton, Will Smeed and Hampshire old boy Rilee Rossouw all reached 20s, but a slip to 89-5gave a moment of jitters before Tom Lammonby collected a classy 33 to steady the ship as Somerset got over the line with 25 balls to spare.

‘We didn’t adapt to the conditions,’ said Fuller, who top scored for Hampshire with 42. ‘The pitches have been a bit spicy with the new ball with the ball seaming around.

‘We lost a few too many too early, we were aiming for 140 today and were about 20 runs short.

‘I think we are close and the wicket hasn’t been conducive to the type of cricket we wanted to play, but that is no excuse. We are professional cricketers, we can’t have the exact pitch every time.

‘We are losing too many wickets and getting the bowlers in a little too early.

Runners-up last year, Somerset have disposed of holders Kent, 2019 winners Essex and now the Hawks to sit level on points with Middlesex at the top of the South Group. Hampshire are bottom of the embryonic table.

Along with the after-effects of some afternoon rain, there was revenge in the air from both teams; Somerset for their two heavy LV= Insurance County Championship defeats to Hampshire, Hampshire for their semi-final defeat last year.

The visitors’ sense of retribution was stronger as they had the Hawks 38-3 in the powerplay, having been stuck in. Aneurin Donald, Ben McDermott and Joe Weatherley all went aerial to their demise while skipper James Vince perished in seventh over advancing and skying to further condemn the home side.

Somerset’s set of bowling figures were a sight to behold – only Lewis Goldsworthy went at over seven runs per over; and other than Goldsworthy and Roelof van der Merwe, they all claimed at least one wicket.

Davey’s three for was the pick, but Lewis Gregory’s 2-8 and Marchant de Lange’s 2-20 were key to moderating the below-par batting effort. Ben Green also worked hard in the middle overs for his 2-19.

They were helped by some excellent catching, not least Lammonby and Smeed’s relay catch to dismiss Chris Wood.

Fuller was the only counter-attacker as he biffed 42 from 28 balls, including two massive sixes over midwicket – no other Hampshire batter reached 20.

Smeed and Banton added further misery to the hosts by proving the potential high scoring nature with 46 coming for the first wicket. Both fell in successive overs, carving to cover and nicking off respectively.

Australian recruit Nathan Ellis endured a horror first over, which saw two no balls, a huge Smeed six and 17 runs.

Rossouw returned to The Ageas Bowl, where he spent three seasons as a Kolpak, to strike a six off his legs. He, Tom Abell and Gregory all fell within 12 balls of each other to give the Hawks hope.

But Lammonby then struck 33 to ease those worries and, despite edging Ellis behind with two runs to win, Somerset quickly reached the target.