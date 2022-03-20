What could come next for Portsmouth's Mikey McKinson after US fight debut win over American Alex Martin in Los Angeles

And the Pompey Problem believes his 'stocks have risen' Stateside following his unanimous decision victory over Alex Martin in Los Angeles.

Golden Boy Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya suggested the winner of the Galen Centre main event between Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs - switched to top billing after Vergil Ortiz Jr pulled out of his planned 147lb contest with McKinson - could be in line to face the British fighter next.

Following his ninth-round stoppage of Cobbs, Rocha, 24, now with a 19-1 pro record, was joined in the ring by McKinson, with the pair in conversation while the Portsea Island southpaw was also seen chatting to top Golden Boy match-maker Roberto Diaz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey McKinson lands a shot on Alex Martin in their Galen Centre contest Picture: Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions

At this early stage after defeating tricky southpaw Martin, there are sure to be avenues to explore for his management team MTK Global and promoter Matchroom.

However, McKinson is certainly open to exploring a return to the States to face Rocha - and he revealed the 'respect' he has for both the California-based banger and his team.

McKinson said: ‘Alexis Rocha is a special talent, obviously Oscar De La Hoya said the winner of that deserves a shot at McKinson, we'll have to wait and see what happens. I'm the draw out here, I'm the ticket.

Brought to you in association with PMC Construction & Development

‘Hopefully Golden Boy can sit down with Matchroom and work out some numbers because my stocks have risen this week. I'm worth a lot more money nowadays!

‘You know what, his team (Alexis Rocha's) are the nicest people, all they've done all week is be respectful. One of his team wants my address so he can send me a Lakers jersey because I'm a Clippers boy now!’

It remains to be seen how quick Ortiz Jr's recovery will be, whether he will stay in the welterweight division and, if so, whether he is to honour the planned meeting with McKinson.

Either way, there are sure to be options on the table for the slippery southpaw after breaking new ground for his city by fighting across the pond.

McKinson added: ‘I'm very proud of what I've done and for a normal boy from Portsmouth who never had the best start in their pro career - look where it's taken me. I've fought in LA on a Golden Boy show, I'm very, very proud of myself.

‘I was getting very emotional in the changing room before the fight, I was like, ‘Mike, you need to snap out of this.’