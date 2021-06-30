Wightlink Warriors appoint Steve Piper as new team manager after announcing news of shale track racing return this summer

New team manager Steve Piper

Piper was previously part of the club's set up with son George and takes on the position from the departing Jackie Vatcher.

Warriors announced earlier this week that shale track action would be returning to the Smallbrook Stadium this summer.

Doubt had been cast as to whether any meets would be taking place on the island in 2021 after co-owners Barry Bishop and Martin Widman opted to pull out of the National League this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Warriors have now confirmed a summer of racing and Piper will now get to work assembling a squad for a three-team tournament along with Cradley and Oxford, with meets in July and August.

Piper said: ‘It was an honour to be asked to become team manager and it took me all of one second to say ‘yes’.

‘After being part of the set up with my son George in 2016 I understand the ethos of this special club and what makes it work so well on the Island.

‘I have always enjoyed a close relationship with Barry and Martin and I am truly humbled to be asked.

‘Now to build a team with a great spirit, who will represent the Island in the best possible way and who will fully embrace all that is right about the Warrior Way.

‘We race as one. Bring on the season - I can't wait to get started.’

The first of three meetings involving Warriors, Cradley and Oxford takes place on July 29.

All three teams will come together for a 'revenge challenge' at the Smallbrook Stadium on August 12 and a 'final showdown on August 24.

Co-owner Bishop is delighted to have brought Piper to the club - and is excited to have a summer calendar to look forward to after months off issues away from the track.

Bishop said: ‘It’s been a challenging time of late; however, at long last we have reached a position where Martin and I feel we are good to go and so we are thrilled to bring Steve onboard.

‘He brings a wealth of knowledge and ideas to the table for the betterment of our sport and we are delighted that finally we are able to get Steve more involved.