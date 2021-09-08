Danno Verge

A12-strong field will compete over 15 races that culminate in C, B and A finals based on points scored during the meeting. And to add extra interest, five of the dozen will making their first appearances at Smallbrook in 2021.

The new faces are:

*Elliot Kelly, a 17-year-old from North Yorkshire currently only getting rides in the National League for Mildenhall due to the irregular fixture list in that division.

*Henry Atkins, a Devonian whose season lasted only three races in May before he underwent a shoulder operation.

*Jason Edwards, a Mildenhall rider whose aspirations at a higher level have been scuppered more than once this year often by being in the wrong team spot at the wrong time.

*Nick Laurence, a stalwart Sussex-based rider who has been a thorn in the side of many Warrior teams.

*Connor King, who signed for the Eastbourne Seagulls in 2021, but the lack of regular meetings and now the demise of racing in East Sussex have left him on the sidelines.

Home hopes will rest firmly on the shoulders of Warriors skipper Danno Verge, who must be targeting a podium place.

Fans will be thrilled to see Edward Kennett back for a second week, aiming to go one better than his impressive runner-up spot in last week’s Island Masters.

In addition to the Solo Championship, the Pee Wee and 125cc racers will be in action from 6.15pm.

There are also three races for female riders and three less formal races for the popular ‘Chicken Chasers’ on their Honda 50’s and 90’s.

Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘I’m so looking forward to a great night and I hope as many people as possible can come along and share the thrills that I know will happen.’