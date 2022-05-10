On the opening day of the season, Sharks defeated Cowplain Misfits 6-1 - winning 1,191-1,035 on aggregate.

There are eight teams in the handicap league with players needing to score 200 points to win a frame. There are six games within a league fixture with the team who gains the most points banking an extra point - making seven overall.

Sharks skipper Mike Hart got his team off to a flyer with a 200-147 win against Ted Dowse before Dave Weedon (200-191) levelled. That was Misfits’ sole highlight as the Sharks bit back with Chris Roebuck, Brian Dobson, Phil Ledington and Ian Lewis all winning close games.

Copnor A & E skipper Scott Compton won his match in the first round of Portsmouth Billiards League fixtures.

Portchester X led Copnor A & E 2-0 through Matt James and Mark Kingswell. Though Copnor skipper Scott Compton (200-172) levelled, Andy Macey (200-158) restored Portchester’s two-game lead.

Copnor saved their best until last as Kev Harding (200-171) and Marki Tillison (200-144) helping their side to a dramatic two-shot overall win - 1,089-1,087.

Bellair X took the first three games en route to a 4-3 victory at Pompey Royals.

Gary Linter, Bill Parsons (200-197) and Andy Howell (200-195) all won before Royals hit back through Jason Orchard (200-164) and Paul Chivers (200-138).

Bellair had the final say as the ever-reliable Steve Scott triumphed 200-168, though the Royals won 1,117-1,102 overall to take the bonus point..

There was another tight contest where Waterlooville C won 4-3 at Cowplain B.

A win for Cowplain’s James Curtis (200-168) was cancelled out by Richie Burnett (200-164), before Will Garrett (200-199) edged Cowplain back in front.