Spin bowling all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin joins the Hawks for three matches

South African spin-bowling all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin has signed for Hampshire Hawks for three matches.

The 30-year-old will be available from 5-8 June and joins the Hawks after Liam Dawson’s call-up to England Men’s IT20 squad to face West Indies which runs from 6-10 June.

Fortuin joins fellow countrymen Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius to play for Hawks Men this summer whilst Hawks Women have enlisted Australian all-rounders Charli Knott and Ellyse Perry, with the latter being available from July.

Bjorn Fortuin said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Hampshire Hawks for this year’s Blast. The club has seen great success in T20 cricket, and I hope I can help get the team off to a great start this summer.”

Vitality Blast starts this week.

Fortuin has featured in 38 matches for South Africa, 25 of which have come in IT20s where he has taken 20 wickets with an economy of under eight runs per over and scored 76 runs.

In the SA20 for Paarl Royals, the same team as John Turner and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Fortuin has claimed 31 wickets with 11 coming this year as Paarl finished second in the group stage.

Wicket keeper and opening batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been called up to play for South Africa A on their tour of the West Indies, which began on Wednesday 21 May.

Pretorius will be available from Friday 13 June until the end of the competition.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “Bjorn is an experienced cricketer and will be an excellent addition to our side while Liam is away on international duty. He will play the same role as Liam and slot in for the games that he is away.”

Hampshire Hawks get their men’s Vitality Blast campaign underway with a double-header at Utilita Bowl on Friday 30 May against Essex. Three further men’s and women’s double-headers take place on Tuesday 17 June, Sunday 6 July, and Sunday 13 July.

The best way to watch Hampshire Hawks in action is with a Vitality Blast Passport which are currently available from £119, whilst matchday tickets are available from £10 for a women’s standalone match, whilst men’s matches and double headers are available from £26.

For groups of six or more, discounts are also available.

For full Vitality Blast ticket information, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/t20.